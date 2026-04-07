ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are all filters really created equal? A HelloNation article featuring Drew Wright of American Filtration Inc. in Rochester, NY, makes clear that the answer is no. The feature explains that filter performance, filter construction, and filter quality standards vary widely across the industry, and those differences have serious consequences for equipment protection and filtration reliability.

Drew Wright - Vice President of Operations - American Filtration Inc. Speed Speed

Filtration Expert Drew Wright emphasizes that believing all filters are the same is one of the most persistent filtration myths in industrial maintenance. According to the HelloNation feature, filters may look identical from the outside, but their internal design determines how well they actually function. Factors like pleat density, media type, and adhesive bonding directly affect filter performance.

The article warns that low-cost industrial filters often compromise on these critical elements. Instead of meeting recognized filter quality standards, they deliver only superficial protection. This creates risks such as system contamination, increased wear on machinery, and in some cases, total equipment failure. The long-term costs of these failures can far exceed the initial savings of choosing a cheaper filter.

One of the strongest points made in the HelloNation feature is the role of ISO 16889 testing. This international benchmark evaluates a filter's multi-pass efficiency and collapse pressure ratings. Filters that meet ISO 16889 deliver proven filtration reliability by consistently trapping and holding contaminants without breaking down. Generic filters that skip these tests may appear functional, but cannot provide the same level of assurance for equipment protection.

The article also highlights the importance of consistency across production batches. High-quality filters ensure repeatable results, which is especially critical in industries with strict operational requirements. Sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace demand filters that maintain precise standards. According to Drew Wright, filtration reliability in these fields cannot be compromised, as even small variations in filter construction can lead to significant risks.

System compatibility is another major theme in the HelloNation article. Proper fit goes beyond physical dimensions. It also includes ensuring that the filter materials are compatible with the system's fluids and environmental conditions. Using the wrong type of filter can cause swelling, breakdown of the filter media, or bypassing, all of which compromise filter performance. This aspect of equipment protection is often overlooked when operators prioritize cost over quality.

The feature advises that evaluating technical specifications and confirmed test data should be prioritized over branding or initial pricing. In critical systems, the potential financial impact of filter failure is much greater than the perceived savings from a lower-cost option. By relying on certified filters that meet industry standards, professionals can ensure stronger equipment protection and more consistent outcomes.

The HelloNation article further explains that not all industrial filters are manufactured with the same attention to quality control. Reputable manufacturers commit to rigorous testing, consistent production methods, and compliance with filter quality standards, which directly translate to improved filter performance and system longevity. Choosing filters without these assurances introduces unnecessary risks to operational reliability.

The conclusion of the feature underscores that filtration myths, particularly the idea that all filters perform the same, must be actively challenged. Operators who understand the differences in filter construction, reliability, and certification are better positioned to protect their systems from costly failures. Drew Wright uses his expertise to make this distinction clear for HelloNation readers, encouraging informed decisions based on verified performance rather than assumptions.

Myth vs. Fact: All Filters Are Created Equal features insights from Drew Wright, Filtration Expert of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation