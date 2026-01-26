In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Brenda Sarratt of Flowery Branch, GA Warns About Ventilation Issues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do so many roofs in Flowery Branch fail earlier than expected, even without storm damage? A HelloNation article featuring Brenda Sarratt of Division Kangaroof in Flowery Branch, GA, sheds light on a lesser-known cause: poor attic ventilation. The article explains how hidden problems beneath the roofline often lead to significant roof damage long before shingles show visible wear.

One of the most common problems the article identifies is attic heat buildup. During Georgia's hot summers, air becomes trapped in the attic when roof ventilation is inadequate. Without a proper way for heat to escape, attic temperatures can soar well above the outdoor heat index. Over time, this intense attic heat buildup weakens roofing materials from the underside, softens adhesives, and reduces shingle flexibility, ultimately leading to premature roof failure.

The article also focuses on another critical issue: trapped moisture roof damage. Everyday activities like cooking, bathing, and laundry generate moist air inside the home. Without strong attic ventilation, this moisture gets pulled upward and lingers in the attic. The result is a slow but steady collection of dampness that can lead to mold growth, wood rot, and weakened roof sheathing. In humid areas like Flowery Branch, the article notes that these effects can appear quickly and severely.

Shingle curling is often the first visible symptom of underlying ventilation trouble. According to the article, when heat and moisture are trapped beneath the roofline for extended periods, shingles can shrink or lift at the edges. Once shingle curling occurs, rainwater can slip beneath the surface and begin damaging the roofing layers below. While it may appear to be a surface-level issue, the article points out that shingle curling usually signals deeper attic ventilation problems.

Airflow imbalance is another contributing factor discussed in the article. A balanced roof ventilation system needs both intake vents and exhaust vents working together. If there are more of one than the other, airflow imbalance sets in. This imbalance causes stagnant air pockets and uneven temperatures, which intensify both attic heat buildup and trapped moisture roof damage. Many homeowners are unaware that their system is unbalanced until damage becomes apparent.

The unique climate in Flowery Branch adds additional pressure to roofs lacking proper ventilation. The area's hot, humid days followed by cooler nights create condensation inside attics, especially those already struggling with airflow imbalance. The article explains that this pattern accelerates problems like mold growth and insulation deterioration, often going unnoticed until a major roof issue develops.

The article also highlights several long-term benefits of resolving attic ventilation problems. Improving airflow can extend roof life, reduce repair costs, and lower cooling bills. When attic heat is allowed to escape properly, the home's upper floors remain cooler, reducing strain on the HVAC system. Brenda Sarratt notes that good roof ventilation not only protects roofing materials but also contributes to a more energy-efficient and comfortable home environment.

Another benefit is the reduction of mold-related issues. The article describes how trapped moisture around vents can lead to dark patches, musty odors, and eventual spread of mold along rafters and sheathing. Improved attic ventilation supports steady airflow, helping keep these areas dry and preventing mold from gaining ground.

By recognizing warning signs like shingle curling, attic heat buildup, or mold growth, homeowners can take early action to prevent extensive roof repairs. The article stresses that roof ventilation is not just about managing exterior weather; it's about protecting the home from within.

