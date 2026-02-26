In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Jordan Taylor Advises Homeowners on Responding to Storm Damage

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the safest and most effective way for homeowners to respond when a storm damages their roof? In an article on HelloNation , Jordan Taylor of Superior Roofing Solutions in Guntersville, AL, provides a clear, step-by-step approach to limiting further damage and protecting a home's structure after severe weather.

Taylor stresses that the first priority is safety. Homeowners should assess the condition of the roof only from the ground, using binoculars if necessary to spot visible issues. Warning signs can include missing or curled shingles, displaced flashing, exposed underlayment, or debris lodged on the surface. Indoors, water stains on ceilings or in the attic may signal that moisture has entered through compromised sections of the roof.

If any visible damage is found, temporary protective measures should be taken immediately to prevent additional water intrusion. Covering exposed areas with tarps can help reduce the risk of further harm, but these coverings must be properly secured. Taylor advises that if homeowners are not comfortable performing this task themselves, they should enlist a professional contractor to ensure the work is done safely and effectively.

Documentation is another critical step in the recovery process. Taylor recommends taking clear photographs from multiple angles to capture both overall roof conditions and close-up details of the affected areas. These images, combined with written notes describing the damage and the date of the storm, can strengthen an insurance claim and provide a record of events.

A prompt professional inspection is also essential. Even if the surface damage appears minor, there may be hidden problems such as loosened fasteners, punctured membranes, or weakened sheathing that could worsen over time. A trained roofing technician can identify these less visible issues and recommend necessary repairs before they escalate into more extensive and expensive damage.

Taylor points out that swift action not only contains the scope of damage but also helps avoid secondary problems like mold growth, deteriorated insulation, or structural decay inside the home. Many insurance providers require homeowners to take reasonable steps to prevent additional damage, so addressing the problem quickly can help protect the validity of a claim.

Taylor points out that swift action not only contains the scope of damage but also helps avoid secondary problems like mold growth, deteriorated insulation, or structural decay inside the home. Many insurance providers require homeowners to take reasonable steps to prevent additional damage, so addressing the problem quickly can help protect the validity of a claim.

By following a proactive plan that includes safe observation, thorough documentation, and timely professional repairs, homeowners can navigate the aftermath of storm damage with greater control.

