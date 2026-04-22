AUBURN, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners be checking during roof repair season to prevent costly problems later? That question is answered in a HelloNation article, where Michael St. Germain of Elite Roofing and Contracting explains how regular roof inspection and timely maintenance protect homes from hidden water damage and premature aging. The article outlines a complete checklist that homeowners can follow each season to ensure their roofs stay strong, efficient, and ready for any weather.

Michael St. Germain - Owner, Elite Roofing and Contracting Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation feature, roof repair season is the ideal time to take a closer look at one of a home's most important systems. The first step is inspecting for missing or curling shingles. Shingles that are cracked, buckling, or curling upward often signal age or weather damage. Missing shingles expose the underlayment and decking beneath, allowing moisture to seep inside. Catching and replacing damaged shingles early helps prevent costly interior repairs and extends the life of the entire roofing system.

Another important task is checking gutters and downspouts for granule buildup. Asphalt shingles are coated with small granules that protect against UV damage and weather exposure. When those granules start collecting in gutters, it means the shingles are wearing out and may be nearing the end of their service life. A roof contractor can evaluate whether simple roof repair will suffice or if a full replacement should be considered.

Cleaning the gutters themselves is also a key part of roof maintenance. Clogged gutters cause water to back up under the roof edge, leading to leaks, ice dams, and other moisture-related damage. At the start of every roof repair season, homeowners should clear debris, check for sagging sections, and tighten any loose fasteners. Functional gutters keep water flowing away from the roof and foundation, reducing the risk of long-term damage.

Inside the home, visible warning signs of water damage should never be ignored. Stains on ceilings or walls, peeling paint, or musty odors in the attic can indicate hidden leaks. These small signs often point to bigger problems that start with minor roof issues. A professional roof inspection can trace the source of the moisture and prevent further deterioration before it spreads to insulation, drywall, or electrical systems.

Beyond the visible signs, a roof contractor also looks for issues that homeowners can't easily see. Loose flashing, exposed nails, and deteriorated sealant around vents or chimneys are all common causes of slow leaks. Flashing plays a critical role in keeping water out of vulnerable areas like chimneys, skylights, and vent pipes. When flashing rusts or loosens, even a small gap can let water in. St. Germain notes that resealing or replacing flashing as needed is a simple but vital part of seasonal roof repair.

Ventilation should also be a top priority on every checklist. Proper ventilation allows heat and moisture to escape from the attic, preventing condensation and reducing wear on roofing materials. Poor ventilation traps hot air, leading to cracked shingles, warped wood, and higher energy costs. During roof repair season, contractors check soffit vents and ridge vents to make sure air is circulating freely and the attic stays balanced. Maintaining good ventilation not only extends roof life but also supports energy efficiency throughout the home.

Inspecting the attic itself can reveal problems that are invisible from outside. Homeowners should look for daylight coming through roof boards or wet insulation, which often indicates small gaps or leaks. Dark streaks on wood framing are another warning sign of long-term moisture buildup. A dry, well-sealed attic helps prevent mold growth and keeps the home insulated against extreme temperatures.

Tree maintenance is another overlooked but important part of roof care. Overhanging branches can scrape shingles, drop debris, and cause impact damage during storms. Trimming trees back from the roofline improves drainage and prevents branches from wearing down shingles over time.

Documentation is another smart addition to the seasonal roof repair checklist. Taking photos and notes during each inspection helps homeowners track changes over time and identify recurring issues. Sharing these records with a roof contractor can also speed up future repairs by pointing professionals to areas of concern.

Finally, St. Germain stresses that scheduling regular professional inspections is one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy roof. Trained roofing experts use specialized tools like moisture meters and infrared scanners to detect hidden leaks and structural issues that may not be visible from the ground. Professional inspections each season ensure that small problems are addressed before they turn into expensive repairs.

Roof repair season is not just about fixing what's broken; it's about preventing problems before they start. With regular inspections, professional guidance, and attention to details like flashing, ventilation, and shingle condition, homeowners can avoid unexpected expenses and extend the lifespan of their roofs.

The article, Your Checklist for Roof Repair Season, features insights from Michael St. Germain, Roofing Expert of Auburn, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation