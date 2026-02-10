In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Scott McCutchen of Lexington Shares How to Avoid Common Mistakes After Storm Damage

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do first after their roof has been damaged by a storm? A HelloNation article answers this question by outlining a clear, step-by-step approach designed to help homeowners protect their homes and warranties. The article features insights from Roofing Expert Scott McCutchen of Lexington, South Carolina, who explains how certified inspections, detailed documentation, and proper materials can help avoid common mistakes following storm damage.

The HelloNation article begins by explaining that many homeowners rush into repairs after a storm, addressing only visible problems like missing shingles or torn flashing. However, this approach often overlooks deeper structural issues. According to McCutchen, storm damage is often more than what can be seen from the ground, and addressing it properly requires a full roof inspection by a licensed roofing contractor.

Documenting the damage is one of the first critical steps. The article recommends that homeowners take clear photos from the ground and note the date and time of the storm. This documentation supports insurance claims and helps contractors assess the situation accurately. McCutchen emphasizes that homeowners should not climb onto their roofs, as doing so can be dangerous. Instead, the HelloNation article advises calling a certified roofing contractor familiar with local building codes in Lexington, SC.

The article details what a comprehensive inspection should include. A licensed contractor should examine more than just the shingles. Ventilation systems, gutters, flashing, and even attic spaces all play a role in roof performance. McCutchen explains that water intrusion near chimneys or vents is often missed by untrained eyes, which can cause long-term damage if left unaddressed.

The HelloNation article warns that quick-fix crews often appear in the aftermath of severe weather. These crews may offer fast repairs that seem cost-effective, but they often overlook essential components of the roofing system. McCutchen explains that skipping underlayment repairs or ignoring ventilation can lead to moisture buildup and further deterioration. Worse, these shortcuts can void manufacturer warranties. Choosing a reputable, insured roofing contractor in Lexington is one of the best ways to avoid such risks.

Before approving any work, McCutchen recommends reviewing all details of the repair proposal. A legitimate contractor should provide a written outline that lists materials, includes a timeline, and outlines the full scope of work. The HelloNation article also suggests confirming whether the contractor will work directly with insurance providers and provide the required documentation for warranty protection.

The article highlights that not all storm damage is immediately visible. Even when shingles remain in place, moisture may have entered through less obvious areas. Homeowners may later notice ceiling stains or musty odors. McCutchen explains that follow-up inspections are particularly important for roofs over ten years old, as small issues can develop into significant repairs if left unchecked.

Ventilation also plays a critical role in long-term roof health. The HelloNation article states that proper airflow reduces moisture buildup and helps extend the life of roofing materials. McCutchen warns that even newly installed roofs can deteriorate quickly without adequate ventilation. A qualified roofing contractor can ensure ventilation systems are working correctly and that the entire system remains under warranty.

In storm-prone areas like Lexington, SC, being proactive is key. The article suggests that homeowners establish a relationship with a trusted local roofing contractor before a storm hits. This preparation makes it easier to get prompt, safe assessments when damage occurs. McCutchen emphasizes that knowing who to call can help homeowners make informed decisions and avoid rushed repairs that may cause more harm than good.

For homeowners recovering from storm damage, the HelloNation article offers practical advice that goes beyond temporary fixes. A certified inspection, proper documentation, and thoughtful planning are essential steps to protect both the home and its warranty. As McCutchen notes, a strong roofing strategy begins with understanding the process—not rushing it.

