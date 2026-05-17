In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo Identifies Common Roofing Mistakes to Avoid

The article explains how installation decisions, maintenance habits, and contractor selection affect long-term roof performance.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common roofing mistakes homeowners make? In a recent HelloNation article, Travis Cornolo of Century Roofing in Overland Park, Kansas, explains the decisions and oversights that can reduce a roof's performance and shorten its lifespan. His guidance helps homeowners protect their investment and avoid problems that may not surface until years after installation.

Travis Cornolo - President - Century Roofing Speed Speed

One frequent mistake is choosing roofing materials based only on price. While staying within budget is important, the cheapest option is not always the most cost-effective over time. Cornolo notes that materials vary widely in durability, weather resistance, and warranty coverage. In areas with severe storms or significant temperature swings, investing in higher-quality products can extend the life of a roof and improve its ability to withstand damage. Spending more initially can also provide access to stronger warranties and fewer repair needs in the future.

Ignoring the roof's underlying structure is another costly error. The shingles or tiles are the visible layer, but the decking, underlayment, and flashing beneath them are essential for strength and leak prevention. If these components are damaged, rotted, or improperly installed, the roof's performance will suffer regardless of the surface material's quality. Addressing these structural elements during installation ensures a solid foundation for decades to come.

Cornolo also stresses the importance of ventilation and insulation. Proper attic ventilation allows heat and moisture to escape, preventing condensation and damage to wood and insulation. In colder months, poor ventilation can lead to ice dams that lift shingles and allow water infiltration. In warmer months, trapped heat can increase cooling costs and shorten the lifespan of roofing materials. Adequate insulation works alongside ventilation to maintain stable temperatures and protect the home's structural integrity.

Failing to install proper flashing is another mistake that leads to leaks. Flashing is installed around chimneys, vents, skylights, and roof valleys to direct water away from vulnerable seams. When flashing is missing, incorrectly positioned, or sealed improperly, water penetration becomes likely. Experienced roofers integrate flashing with roofing materials to create a watertight barrier that can withstand years of exposure to the elements.

Skipping routine maintenance is also a common misstep. Even high-quality roofs require periodic checks to remain in good condition. Debris such as leaves and branches can trap moisture, encouraging mold and rot. Small issues like loose shingles or cracked seals are far easier and less expensive to repair when discovered early. Without inspections, these minor problems can expand into major damage that requires significant repair or partial replacement. Hiring an unqualified contractor is another serious risk. Low bids from inexperienced installers may be appealing, but improper installation can void warranties and cause early roof failure. An untrained roofer might overlook critical details such as proper drip edge placement, correct nailing techniques, or shingle alignment for wind resistance. Even if the roof appears sound initially, these oversights can compromise performance during storms.

Cornolo explains that timing also matters. Installing a roof during unsuitable weather conditions can cause long-term problems. For example, shingles applied in extreme cold may not seal correctly, while excessive heat can cause materials to expand or warp. Skilled contractors will either adjust their methods to suit the conditions or schedule work when temperatures are more favorable.

Another oversight is failing to keep proper documentation. Records of installation, warranties, and maintenance are important for warranty claims, home resale value, and insurance purposes. Without proof of professional installation and regular upkeep, warranty providers may deny coverage. Well-maintained records can also assure future buyers that the roof has been properly cared for, improving a home's marketability.

Cornolo emphasizes that a roof is more than its outer layer. Every component, from the decking to the flashing to the final shingle, must work together to provide reliable protection. Avoiding common mistakes means choosing quality materials, ensuring proper installation, maintaining the roof over time, and working with an experienced contractor who understands all aspects of the roofing system.

Common Roofing Mistakes to Avoid features insights from Travis Cornolo, Roofing Expert of Overland Park, Kansas, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation