In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo Outlines How to Choose the Right Roofing Contractor

According to Cornolo, verifying licensing and insurance is the first step in selecting a roofer. A license demonstrates that the contractor has met industry standards for training, safety, and compliance with building codes. Insurance is equally important, as it shields homeowners from financial responsibility in the event of a workplace injury or property damage during the project. A reputable contractor should carry both general liability coverage and workers' compensation, ensuring that the homeowner is protected against unforeseen expenses.

Manufacturer certifications are another important credential to consider. Leading shingle and roofing material companies often certify contractors who demonstrate high skill levels and product expertise. These certified professionals can sometimes offer longer warranties on materials, providing added value and peace of mind. Certification also indicates that the contractor has been vetted and trained to install specific products correctly, reducing the likelihood of premature roof failure.

Cornolo emphasizes the importance of local experience. Roofing methods and materials must be suited to a region's specific weather patterns. In the Midwest, that means standing up to hail, wind, ice, and extreme temperature swings. Contractors who have worked in the area for years understand how to adapt installations for these conditions and are familiar with local codes, permits, and inspection requirements, which helps projects proceed smoothly.

When comparing contractors, Cornolo recommends requesting detailed written estimates. A complete estimate should include a breakdown of material costs, labor, permits, and any possible additional charges. This allows for an accurate comparison between bids. Choosing the lowest price can be tempting, but Cornolo warns that cheaper quotes may come with lower-quality materials or rushed work, which can lead to leaks, ventilation issues, and shortened roof life. Over time, those problems can cost more than the initial savings.

Warranties are another critical consideration. A strong roofing contract will explain both manufacturer warranties for materials and workmanship warranties for labor. Homeowners should understand what is covered, what is excluded, and how long the coverage lasts. In the event of an issue, a good warranty can mean the difference between a fully covered repair and an expensive out-of-pocket bill.

Online reviews and customer testimonials provide another layer of insight. Cornolo advises homeowners to check multiple sources, such as Google, the Better Business Bureau, and local community forums. Consistent patterns in reviews, whether positive or negative, tend to be more telling than isolated comments. Repeated praise for professionalism, timeliness, and quality can indicate reliability, while recurring complaints may signal ongoing issues. It can also be a good indicator of a company's reputation if they have consistently won local awards that demonstrate the public's trust in the quality of their installations and the professionalism of their staff.

Cornolo also advises caution when it comes to deposits. While it is standard to pay a small deposit to secure materials and schedule work, contractors requesting large upfront payments may be cause for concern. Trustworthy companies often set payment schedules tied to specific project milestones, such as after the tear-off stage, post-installation, and upon completion.

Documentation is essential throughout the process. A signed contract should include the project timeline, scope of work, materials to be used, payment schedule, and procedures for addressing unexpected issues. Additional paperwork should include proof of insurance, warranty certificates, and necessary permits. Having all details in writing protects both the homeowner and the contractor, ensuring everyone understands their responsibilities and expectations.

Ultimately, Cornolo notes that choosing the right roofing contractor involves more than just finding a competitive price. It requires careful evaluation of skill, trustworthiness, and commitment to quality. The time invested in vetting a roofer can lead to decades of protection, reliable warranties, and peace of mind.

Choosing the Right Roofing Contractor by Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo of Overland Park, Kansas, explains these steps in detail, helping homeowners make informed decisions that protect their homes for the long term.

