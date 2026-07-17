In HelloNation, Roofing, Siding, & Gutters Expert Mike Fleck Compares Metal Roofing & Asphalt Shingles

The article examines cost, durability, and weather performance to help homeowners choose the right roofing materials in Pennsylvania.

EASTON, Pa., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is metal roofing or asphalt shingles the better choice for homeowners in Pennsylvania? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Mike Fleck of Fleck Roofing & Construction of Easton, PA, which outlines how each option performs based on roof cost, longevity, and overall value.

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The article explains that both metal roofing and asphalt shingles are widely used roofing materials, but they serve different needs depending on a homeowner's priorities. In Pennsylvania, where weather conditions can vary significantly throughout the year, choosing the right material plays an important role in long-term performance.

Asphalt shingles remain the most common roofing materials used across Pennsylvania. One of the primary reasons is the lower upfront roof cost, making them a practical option for many homeowners. Asphalt shingles are widely available, relatively quick to install, and can provide 20 to 30 years of reliable performance with proper maintenance. For those focused on affordability and simplicity, asphalt shingles often meet expectations.

Metal roofing, on the other hand, offers a longer-term perspective. While the initial roof cost is higher, metal roofing can last 40 to 70 years depending on the material and finish. This extended lifespan makes it an appealing choice for homeowners planning to stay in their homes long term. Over time, the reduced need for replacement can offset the higher upfront investment.

Weather performance is another important consideration in Pennsylvania. Both roofing materials can handle typical conditions, but metal roofing offers additional durability in harsher environments. It sheds snow efficiently, which helps reduce the risk of ice dams during winter months. Asphalt shingles, while durable, may be more susceptible to wear over time from wind, temperature fluctuations, and heavy precipitation.

Roof cost remains one of the most influential factors in the decision-making process. Asphalt shingles provide a lower initial roof cost, making them accessible for a wider range of budgets. Metal roofing, while more expensive upfront, may result in fewer repairs and less frequent replacement, offering potential long-term savings. Evaluating both short-term and long-term roof cost helps homeowners determine which option aligns with their financial goals.

Aesthetics also play a role when comparing roofing materials. Asphalt shingles are available in a wide range of colors and styles, allowing homeowners to match various architectural designs. Metal roofing offers a more modern appearance, though newer styles can replicate traditional looks. Choosing between metal roofing and asphalt shingles often comes down to how each option complements the home's overall curb appeal.

Installation and labor considerations further differentiate the two materials. Asphalt shingles are generally faster to install, which can help keep project timelines and labor costs lower. Metal roofing requires specialized installation techniques, which may increase labor costs but contribute to long-term durability. Regardless of the material, working with an experienced contractor is essential for proper installation.

Maintenance expectations also vary. Asphalt shingles typically require periodic inspections and minor repairs to address wear and weather-related damage. Metal roofing generally requires less routine maintenance, though occasional inspections are still recommended to ensure panels remain secure and in good condition.

The article emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all answer when choosing between metal roofing and asphalt shingles in Pennsylvania. Each option offers distinct advantages depending on budget, long-term plans, and performance expectations. By comparing roof cost, durability, maintenance, and aesthetics, homeowners can make a more informed decision.

Selecting the right roofing materials comes down to balancing immediate affordability with long-term value. Whether choosing asphalt shingles for their cost-effectiveness or metal roofing for their durability, understanding the full picture helps Pennsylvania homeowners protect their investment for years to come.

Comparing Metal Roofing & Asphalt Shingles in Pennsylvania features insights from Mike Fleck, Roofing, Siding, & Gutters Expert of Easton, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation