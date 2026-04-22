In HelloNation, Senior Living Expert Matt Clinton Offers Guidance on How to Talk to Parents About Assisted Living

HERMISTON, Ore., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --How do I talk to my parents about assisted living? For many adult children, beginning this conversation can be one of the most emotionally charged parts of planning elder care. Matt Clinton of Sun Terrace Hermiston shares advice in a thoughtful HelloNation article, helping families approach this topic with clarity, respect, and compassion.

Matt Clinton - Executive Director - Sun Terrace Hermiston Speed Speed

Clinton recommends initiating the conversation early, before a health crisis forces quick decisions. By choosing a calm, private moment to begin the discussion, adult children can create space for open, pressure-free dialogue. Rather than focusing on what a parent might be losing, Clinton suggests highlighting what assisted living can offer, such as daily support, relief from chores, and stronger social connections, all without sacrificing autonomy.

Respect is essential to making progress. Clinton advises listening carefully and reflecting on your parents' concerns without rushing to fix anything. The process should be collaborative, with parents feeling like partners in shaping their future, not recipients of a pre-made decision. Visiting local communities together can help ease anxieties and show what life in assisted living actually looks like.

If family members disagree or the conversation becomes difficult, Clinton suggests involving a neutral professional, such as a geriatric care manager or healthcare provider, to offer perspective. These third parties can help keep the conversation focused on safety and well-being. Above all, Clinton stresses the importance of reinforcing your parents' sense of control and choice throughout the process.

"How to Approach the Conversation About Assisted Living with Your Parents" features insights from Matt Clinton, Senior Living Expert of Hermiston, Oregon, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation