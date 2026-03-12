In HelloNation, Storage Expert Kate Weber Breaks Down Storage Unit Sizes for Moving in the Tri-Cities

BAY CITY, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how home size, furniture, and boxes influence storage needs during a move.

How do you determine the right storage unit size when moving to the Tri-City area? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Kate Weber of Great Lakes Storage.

The HelloNation article explains that choosing the correct storage unit begins with evaluating home size and the total volume of belongings. A small apartment often requires less space than a multi-bedroom home, and understanding this relationship helps residents avoid overpaying or underestimating their storage needs. By matching the storage unit to the home size, homeowners can protect their belongings while managing costs during the moving process.

The article notes that furniture is usually the most space-consuming factor. Sofas, beds, dressers, and dining tables quickly fill a storage unit if not measured carefully. Taking inventory of large furniture pieces allows homeowners in the Tri-City area to better estimate how much square footage they require before moving day arrives.

Boxes also play a significant role in determining storage needs. The article recommends grouping boxes by room and estimating how many will be stored alongside furniture. Stacking boxes vertically and organizing them by category can help maximize available space while maintaining access to important items during the moving period.

For those relocating from a studio or small apartment, the article describes how a 10x10 storage unit is often sufficient. This size can typically accommodate essential furniture and several boxes without overcrowding. In the Tri-City area, residents who are downsizing or temporarily between homes may find this option practical and cost effective for short-term moving plans.

The article further explains that two-bedroom homes generally require a 10x20 storage unit. This size provides room for multiple furniture pieces, boxed belongings, and limited walking space for easier access. A properly arranged storage unit of this size allows Tri-City homeowners to manage storage needs efficiently without unnecessary excess space.

For larger households, the article outlines when a larger storage unit may be necessary. Homes with three or more bedrooms often include additional furniture, appliances, and seasonal items that demand more capacity. Choosing a slightly larger storage unit can prevent overcrowding and reduce the risk of damage during moving and long-term storage.

Climate considerations are also addressed in the HelloNation article. A climate-controlled unit may be advisable for sensitive items such as electronics, wooden furniture, or artwork. While a climate-controlled unit does not change the required square footage, it can influence packing strategies and long-term protection during a move in the Tri-City area.

Accessibility and layout are additional factors discussed in the article. Drive-up access, roll-up doors, and thoughtful organization strategies make moving items in and out of a storage unit more manageable. Planning for how frequently items will be accessed helps homeowners choose a storage unit that aligns with both immediate and future storage needs.

The article emphasizes that careful measurement, planning, and realistic evaluation of home size are essential steps before selecting a storage unit. Overestimating slightly can provide flexibility, but dramatically oversizing a unit increases costs unnecessarily. Balancing furniture volume, boxes, and possible future needs ensures a smooth moving experience.

In conclusion, the HelloNation article provides practical guidance for Tri-City residents navigating the moving process. By assessing home size, inventorying furniture and boxes, considering whether a climate-controlled unit is appropriate, and planning for accessibility, homeowners can select a storage unit that supports both short-term and long-term storage needs.

What Size Storage Unit Do Most Tri-City Homeowners Need for a Move? features insights from Kate Weber, Storage Expert of Bay City, MI, in HelloNation.

