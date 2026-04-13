In HelloNation, Tire Recycling Expert Kimberly McCulla Shares Insight on Public Health and Scrap Tire Recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes abandoned tires a serious threat to public health and the environment? In an article published by HelloNation, Kimberly McCulla of Kentuckiana Tire Recycling explains how improperly discarded tires create conditions that endanger both people and ecosystems.

Kimberly McCulla - Co-Owner - Kentuckiana Tire Recycling Speed Speed

When left in open areas, vacant lots, or near water, these tires become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and nesting sites for rodents and snakes, increasing the risk of disease and other public health issues. Beyond pest infestations, scrap tires also pose extreme fire risks. Tire fires release toxic smoke and hazardous runoff that can contaminate air and soil, requiring costly cleanup and long-term remediation.

McCulla details how proactive waste tire management can significantly reduce these hazards. Facilities equipped for scrap tire recycling prevent tires from ending up in illegal dump sites, where they attract vermin and threaten community safety. Through proper processing, tires are repurposed into useful materials like playground surfaces, construction fill, and alternative fuels. These outcomes not only help prevent environmental hazards of tires but also promote sustainability by limiting landfill volume and improving resource efficiency.

Communities that support recycling efforts and enforce disposal regulations experience fewer emergencies tied to illegal dumping and tire fires. McCulla advises residents to use municipal recycling programs or licensed waste handlers and verify local guidelines before disposal. As highlighted in the article, responsible tire disposal is a critical part of reducing tire fire risks, protecting public health, and maintaining cleaner, safer neighborhoods.

Environmental Impact & Public Health features insights from Kimberly McCulla, Tire Recycling Expert of Louisville, Kentucky, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation