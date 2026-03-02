In HelloNation, Veterinary Dental Care Expert John Hergenrether of Lawton, OH Explains How to Prevent Dental Disease in Pets

LAWTON, Ohio, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the hidden risks of dental disease in pets, and how can they be prevented before serious harm occurs? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Veterinary Dental Care Expert John Hergenrether of Hergenrether Animal Hospital in Lawton, OH. The article explores how early signs of dental problems in cats and dogs often go unnoticed—and how preventive care can prevent oral infections from becoming long-term health issues.

According to the article, dental disease in pets often begins silently. Bacteria build up on the teeth, forming plaque that can harden into tartar and lead to infection under the gumline. The HelloNation feature explains that this can result in tooth loss and painful inflammation, but the risks don't stop there. Veterinary Dental Care Expert John Hergenrether notes that oral infections can enter the bloodstream and impact the heart, liver, and kidneys if left untreated.

The article emphasizes the value of a full oral examination performed under anesthesia. This approach allows veterinarians to check beneath the gumline, where the most serious problems often develop. Dental radiographs are also highlighted as a key part of modern veterinary dental care. These images reveal hidden conditions, such as root infections or bone loss, that cannot be seen during a routine wellness exam.

Professional pet teeth cleaning is another central topic. The HelloNation article explains that a complete dental cleaning includes scaling and polishing, and sometimes tooth extraction if infection or damage is severe. These procedures are performed with pain control and, when needed, antibiotics. Veterinary Dental Care Expert John Hergenrether stresses that professional cleanings are essential for controlling bacteria and preventing progression to advanced periodontal disease.

The article also provides practical tips for home dental care in pets. Daily brushing is encouraged whenever possible; when brushing isn't feasible, alternatives such as dental-specific food, oral rinses, or vet-approved chews can help reduce plaque. The HelloNation piece reinforces that consistency is key. These home care efforts are most effective when supported by regular veterinary visits and personalized advice.

Prevention remains the central message throughout the article. According to Dr. Hergenrether, semi-annual checkups that include dental evaluations help pet owners stay ahead of problems. The article explains that early detection and treatment not only protect a pet's teeth but also support better long-term health by reducing the risk of infection spreading to other organs.

Dental disease can affect pets of all ages, but the article notes that senior pets are especially at risk. Veterinary Dental Care Expert John Hergenrether encourages pet owners to watch for signs such as bad breath, difficulty eating, or pawing at the mouth. These symptoms may seem small, but they can indicate deeper problems that require prompt care.

The HelloNation article concludes by reminding readers that oral health is closely connected to overall wellness. Pets with healthy teeth tend to eat better, stay more active, and experience fewer health complications as they age. By combining professional cleanings, home care, and regular dental exams, pet owners can give their animals a better quality of life.

