CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should owners ask to get the most out of their pet's annual wellness exam? In HelloNation, Dr. Colleen Nemmers of Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort in Cedar Falls, IA, discusses that this appointment is one of the most important of the year. Far more than just vaccines, the annual wellness exam is a chance to evaluate overall pet health, address concerns, and practice preventive pet care that keeps problems from developing into serious health conditions.

Dr. Colleen Nemmers - Veterinarian & Owner, Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort Speed Speed

One of the first questions to ask during an annual wellness exam is about weight. Even a few extra pounds can increase the risk of arthritis, diabetes, and heart strain. Veterinary teams can evaluate whether a pet is at its ideal weight and suggest diet or exercise adjustments if needed. Managing weight is not about appearance, Dr. Nemmers notes, but about protecting long-term pet health.

Dental care is another essential area to cover. Many dogs and cats develop dental disease by middle age, often without showing obvious signs of pain. During an annual wellness exam, veterinarians check teeth and gums for tartar buildup, infections, or damage. Asking about dental care can help determine whether a professional cleaning or at-home brushing will be most effective. Since oral health affects the whole body, preventive dental care is an important part of protecting against broader health conditions.

Joint health also deserves attention. Subtle stiffness, limping, or hesitation to climb stairs may indicate arthritis or other mobility issues. By raising these questions during the annual wellness exam, owners can catch problems early. Preventive steps such as supplements, weight management, or modified exercise routines can help maintain mobility and comfort for years to come.

Allergies should be another item on the checklist. Scratching, licking paws, or frequent ear infections may point to food or environmental sensitivities. During an annual wellness exam, asking about allergy symptoms allows the veterinary team to recommend testing or treatments that reduce discomfort. Addressing allergies as part of preventive pet care improves quality of life and reduces the likelihood of chronic irritation.

Behavior is also a key subject. Sudden changes such as aggression, hiding, or altered bathroom habits may point to underlying health conditions or stress. Bringing up behavior concerns during the exam provides valuable insight into overall pet health. Veterinarians can often connect these patterns to medical causes or rule them out, ensuring nothing is overlooked.

Nutrition remains a frequent area of uncertainty for many owners. Annual wellness exams are an ideal time to ask whether a pet's current diet is appropriate or whether age, weight, or activity level require changes. Because diet influences everything from energy levels to prevention of chronic health conditions, these discussions are a central part of ongoing preventive pet care.

Finally, owners should ask about preventive screenings beyond vaccines. Heartworm testing, tick-borne disease checks, and routine bloodwork are often included in annual wellness exams. These tests catch hidden health conditions before they become advanced. Prevention, Dr. Nemmers emphasizes, is both more effective and less costly than treatment after problems arise.

An annual wellness exam is not just a check-up; it is an opportunity to ask questions about weight, dental care, mobility, allergies, behavior, nutrition, and preventive pet care. By approaching the visit prepared, owners help veterinary teams identify small issues early and protect long-term pet health.

The full article, Questions to Ask Before Your Pet's Annual Wellness Exam, is available in HelloNation, where Dr. Colleen Nemmers, Veterinary Expert of Cedar Falls, IA, shares guidance on how asking the right questions during an annual wellness exam helps prevent health conditions and supports overall pet health.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation