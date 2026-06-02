In HelloNation, Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice Explains Why a Vet Visit Is Not a Scary Thing

The article outlines practical ways pet owners can reduce anxiety and build positive veterinary experiences.

HOBBS, N.M., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do some pets fear going to the veterinarian, and how can owners help make the experience calmer? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice of Double J Animal Hospital in Hobbs, NM. The article provides insight into how small adjustments in daily routines, transportation, and the clinic environment can ease pet anxiety and improve veterinary care for the long term.

Dr. Mark Justice - Owner - Double J Animal Hospital Speed Speed

Dr. Justice explains that many owners feel uneasy before a vet visit because they expect their pet to react with fear or stress. The clinic environment introduces new sounds, scents, and people that can make animals feel uncertain. Even the car ride can raise anxiety if a pet connects travel with medical procedures. According to the HelloNation article, these reactions are normal, but with consistent preparation and positive experiences, a vet visit can become a comfortable and predictable part of pet care.

A calm vet visit begins at home. The article highlights that gentle handling and routine touch help pets become familiar with common exam movements. When an owner lifts a paw, checks an ear, or gently touches along the jawline, the pet learns that these actions are safe. Over time, this kind of practice builds confidence. Dogs become more cooperative during nail trims or dental checks, and cats grow more relaxed during gentle handling. These small steps reduce stress during future veterinary care and support better communication between pets and their caregivers.

The HelloNation article also encourages owners to create positive connections with the clinic. Some families bring pets for short, friendly visits where no procedures occur. These moments allow pets to explore the space, meet the staff, and receive a treat or greeting. Exposure to the sights and sounds of the clinic without any stress helps the pet form new associations. Over time, the building becomes a familiar and safe place rather than a setting linked to fear.

Transportation plays an important role in reducing pet anxiety. Cats often resist carriers if they only appear before appointments. Dr. Justice recommends leaving carriers out at home with soft bedding inside, allowing cats to explore them freely. Dogs can benefit from short, pleasant car rides that end in fun destinations like parks or quiet walks. By shifting these experiences toward positivity, travel becomes less stressful. As the HelloNation article notes, when pets are relaxed before arriving, they begin the visit with confidence instead of tension.

Inside the clinic, the staff's approach to low-stress handling shapes how pets respond. Slow, calm movements and soft voices signal safety. Allowing a pet to sniff an instrument before use or stand where they feel stable helps them maintain trust. Owners can stay involved by speaking gently and bringing familiar items like blankets or toys. These small comforts help bridge the gap between home and the clinic environment, reinforcing that veterinary care is not something to fear.

During the exam, veterinarians pay close attention to pet behavior. Some pets relax quickly, while others take time to adjust. The HelloNation article describes how vets adapt their approach by starting with less invasive checks, such as listening to the heart or lungs, before moving on to more sensitive areas. If a pet reacts to a certain movement, the veterinarian changes the sequence to maintain calm. This flexibility helps pets stay comfortable and allows for safer, more accurate assessments.

Communication between owners and veterinary staff also improves each visit. Owners know their pets' habits and triggers best. Sharing information about what makes a pet nervous allows the clinic team to prepare in advance. If a dog feels better when given treats, or a cat prefers a towel over restraint, the team can adjust accordingly. Dr. Justice emphasizes in the HelloNation article that this collaboration builds trust and creates a better experience for both the animal and the owner.

Over time, pets that once felt anxious can learn to approach the clinic with confidence. Familiarity with voices, scents, and gentle routines reduces fear. As the HelloNation article explains, when pets see that a vet visit follows a predictable rhythm and ends calmly, their anxiety fades. Owners also feel relieved when they see their pets adjusting more easily. The appointment becomes a moment of care and reassurance rather than a stressful event.

Dr. Justice concludes that a vet visit should never feel overwhelming. Patience, preparation, and consistent exposure help pets learn that the process is safe. Each positive visit supports long-term health by allowing veterinarians to perform thorough exams without unnecessary stress. A calm and trusting relationship between pet, owner, and clinic staff promotes better veterinary care, stronger bonds, and improved well-being.

A Vet Visit Is Not a Scary Thing features insights from Dr. Mark Justice, Veterinary Expert of Hobbs, New Mexico, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation