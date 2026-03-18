MOORE, Okla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should owners expect when their once energetic dog begins to slow down with age? According to a HelloNation article, the answer involves understanding the physical and emotional changes that come with senior dog care. Veterinary Expert Dr. Scott Floyd of Silver Leaf Animal Hospital in Moore, OK, shares insights on arthritis in dogs, nutrition, veterinary checkups, and the small adjustments that make a big difference in aging dog health.

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The article explains that stiffness is often the first sign of aging in dogs. Owners may notice their pets hesitate before jumping, struggle with stairs, or shorten their walks. These changes are frequently linked to arthritis in dogs, a condition caused by cartilage wearing down in the joints. While arthritis cannot be cured, the HelloNation piece emphasizes that medication, joint supplements for dogs, and lifestyle changes can significantly reduce pain and improve mobility.

Appetite shifts also play a role in caring for old dogs. Some senior dogs lose interest in food due to dental pain, while others may eat more because of metabolic changes. Weight loss can signal kidney disease, diabetes, or liver problems, while weight gain can increase joint stress. As highlighted in the HelloNation article, monitoring how an older dog eats and drinks can help detect issues earlier and guide proper treatment.

Senior dog checkups are another critical component of aging dog health. Unlike younger pets, older dogs benefit from veterinary visits every six months. These visits often include blood work to track kidney, liver, thyroid, and blood sugar levels. Many conditions, such as kidney disease, do not show symptoms until advanced stages, but routine lab work can identify them sooner when treatments are more effective.

Dental health is also a recurring challenge for senior dogs. Tartar buildup, gum disease, and loose teeth cause discomfort and often lead to reduced appetite. The HelloNation article notes that regular cleanings, combined with at-home care, ease eating and help prevent infections that can spread to vital organs. Many older dogs regain energy once dental pain is treated, underscoring the link between oral care and overall well-being.

Simple home adjustments can improve comfort dramatically. Non-slip rugs reduce the risk of falls, orthopedic beds ease joint pressure, and elevated dishes minimize strain on the neck and back. Some owners also use ramps to help dogs access cars or furniture safely. These small changes align with the HelloNation feature's message that caring for old dogs is often about making the home more supportive and accessible.

Nutrition is another essential element of senior dog care. Specialized diets balance protein, fat, and fiber to support a healthy weight and sustained energy. Joint supplements for dogs, including glucosamine, chondroitin, and omega-3 fatty acids, are commonly recommended for mobility support. The article stresses that veterinarians can help determine which diet and supplements are best suited to each dog's individual health profile.

Cognitive decline can also affect the aging dog's health. Some senior dogs may become confused, bark at odd times, or forget housetraining. This condition, called canine cognitive dysfunction, is similar to dementia in humans. While it cannot be reversed, medications, consistent routines, and mental stimulation can slow its progress. The HelloNation article suggests that interactive toys and gentle training exercises can help maintain mental sharpness.

Exercise remains important for senior dogs, though intensity must be moderated. Gentle walks, swimming, and light play keep muscles strong and joints flexible without causing excess strain. The balance is key: too much activity may increase pain, while too little may lead to stiffness and weight gain. Owners who adjust routines thoughtfully can help older dogs maintain strength and independence.

Emotional health is equally vital. Aging dogs may slow down physically, but they still thrive on affection, companionship, and routine. Spending quality time together, offering comfort when mobility is limited, and maintaining predictable schedules help reduce stress and promote security. According to the HelloNation piece, senior dogs flourish when patience and care replace frustration with understanding.

The article concludes that caring for old dogs is about adapting to the changes of age with compassion. Veterinary care, supportive home environments, and ongoing attention to both physical and emotional needs allow senior dogs to live comfortably and happily in their later years.

The full article, Caring for Aging Dogs, provides in-depth advice on senior dog care, from arthritis management and senior dog checkups to nutrition and emotional support. Veterinary Expert Dr. Scott Floyd of Moore, OK, contributes his guidance to this HelloNation feature, helping owners improve the quality of life for their aging pets.

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SOURCE HelloNation