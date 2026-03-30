The article outlines how calcium, magnesium, and water hardness affect homes and how a water softening system can help.

DODGE CITY, Kan., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes hard water in Southwest Kansas and how can homeowners fix it? HelloNation has published the answer in an article that explains the causes and solutions, featuring insights from Water Treatment Expert Will Breault of BestWater of Southwest Kansas in Dodge City, KS.

Will Breault - Sales Manager, BestWater of Southwest Kansas

The HelloNation article explains that hard water is a common issue in Southwest Kansas due to the region's mineral-rich soil. As groundwater moves through limestone, it collects calcium and magnesium, which contribute to increased water hardness. While hard water is safe to drink, it can create ongoing challenges for homeowners.

Calcium and magnesium are identified in the article as the primary minerals responsible for hard water. These naturally occurring elements dissolve into groundwater and enter residential water systems. In Southwest Kansas, higher concentrations of these minerals often result in moderate to severe water hardness, making testing an important first step for homeowners.

The article describes how hard water affects daily life inside the home. One of the most noticeable issues is scale buildup, which forms when calcium and magnesium accumulate on surfaces. Scale buildup can clog pipes, reduce water flow, and decrease the efficiency of household appliances such as dishwashers and water heaters. Over time, this can lead to increased energy use and costly repairs.

In addition to affecting household appliances, hard water also reduces the effectiveness of soap and detergent. The article notes that homeowners may notice soap scum, stiff clothing, or residue on dishes. These signs of water hardness highlight the importance of addressing the issue to improve both cleaning performance and comfort.

A common solution discussed in the article is installing a water softening system. These systems remove calcium and magnesium through an ion exchange process, reducing water hardness and preventing scale buildup. A water softening system can improve how water feels, enhance cleaning results, and help extend the lifespan of household appliances.

The article also explains that there are different types of water softening system options available. Salt-based systems are widely used for effectively reducing water hardness, while salt-free alternatives help limit scale buildup without adding sodium. Homeowners in Southwest Kansas may also consider combining systems with filtration for improved drinking water quality.

Maintenance is another important factor. The article emphasizes that keeping a water softening system in good condition helps ensure consistent performance. Regular upkeep can prevent scale buildup and maintain water quality, protecting both plumbing systems and household appliances over time.

Throughout the discussion, the article presents insights from a Water Treatment Expert perspective, helping homeowners understand how calcium, magnesium, and water hardness impact their homes. Addressing hard water with the right solution can improve efficiency and reduce long-term costs.

The article concludes that hard water in Southwest Kansas is primarily caused by calcium and magnesium in groundwater, and that installing and maintaining a water softening system is an effective way to reduce its impact. By addressing water hardness, homeowners can prevent scale buildup, protect household appliances, and improve overall water quality.

What Causes Hard Water in Southwest Kansas & How Can Homeowners Fix It? features insights from Will Breault, Water Treatment Expert of Dodge City, KS, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation