In HelloNation, Water Well Drilling Expert Ben Pearson of Lake City Explains Soil Sampling for Foundations

LAKE CITY, Mich., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is soil sampling such an important step before starting construction? A recent HelloNation article featuring Drilling Expert Ben Pearson of Pearson Drilling Company in Lake City, MI, provides clear answers. The piece explains how soil sampling and foundation testing help prevent costly mistakes and improve structural stability in both residential and commercial projects.

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According to the HelloNation feature, soil sampling is a key factor in foundation design testing. It ensures that builders understand subsurface conditions before breaking ground. Skipping this step can result in settlement issues, cracks, and even unsafe conditions for future occupants. Pearson stresses that the relatively small investment in testing is far less than the expense of repairing a failed foundation.

Soil boring, as described in the article, involves drilling multiple test holes at different points on a building site. Samples taken at various depths are sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results provide detailed information about load-bearing capacity, moisture content in soil, and the presence of organic material or voids that may weaken stability. This process also identifies potential hazards such as expansive soils or high water tables that require specific engineering solutions.

The type of soil found beneath a property can make a significant difference in foundation performance. Clay soil foundation issues, for example, arise because clay expands and contracts with moisture changes. These shifts can cause foundations to move, leading to cracks or uneven settling. Sandy soil, while less prone to swelling, may not retain water well and can wash out during heavy rains, especially if drainage is not properly managed. By knowing these conditions in advance, engineers can design accordingly.

The article highlights that soil sampling is especially critical when building near lakes, rivers, or wetlands. These areas often have softer or more variable soils, which increases the risk of erosion and uneven settlement. Pearson notes that soil near water sources can behave unpredictably, making professional testing even more important. Without careful evaluation, structures in these locations are far more likely to encounter stability problems over time.

Foundation design testing allows engineers to adapt construction plans to match real-world site conditions. In some cases, deeper footings may be required. Other situations may call for reinforced concrete, added drainage systems, or protective barriers against groundwater. The HelloNation article emphasizes that such tailored solutions are only possible when thorough soil sampling data is available.

The cost of soil sampling is minimal when compared with repairing foundation damage later. Repairs to correct structural movement often involve lifting or stabilizing a building, which can be invasive, expensive, and disruptive to occupants. Pearson emphasizes that early testing reduces these risks and provides peace of mind for property owners.

Beyond the technical benefits, soil sampling also supports long-term structural stability. Buildings designed with site-specific information are better able to resist shifting, cracking, and other stresses. This stability translates into greater durability and safety for decades. According to the HelloNation feature, this makes soil sampling a practical investment for any construction project, no matter its size.

The article further points out that soil conditions can vary dramatically even between neighboring properties. A lot filled with clay may sit next to one dominated by sand or gravel. Without testing, there is no way to predict how these differences will impact the foundation. This variability underscores why every project should begin with soil boring and laboratory evaluation.

By presenting this information, the HelloNation feature demonstrates how soil sampling protects both investments and safety. Drilling Expert Ben Pearson explains that evaluating soil conditions up front ensures stronger, longer-lasting foundations and prevents common structural challenges.

The full feature, "What to Know About Soil Sampling for Foundations" , provides insights into soil sampling, foundation testing, soil boring, clay soil foundation, sandy soil, structural stability, building near lakes, moisture content in soil, expansive soils, and foundation design testing. Drilling Expert Ben Pearson of Lake City, MI, shares valuable advice with HelloNation readers on how to build with confidence.

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SOURCE HelloNation