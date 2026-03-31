In HelloNation, Wealth Management Professionals Joe Thieman & Seth Mayberry Discuss Whether to Roll Over a 401(k)

The article outlines how retirement planning, taxes, and investment options influence rollover decisions.

SAN ANGELO, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Should you roll over a 401(k) when you retire in San Angelo, TX? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Joe Thieman and Seth Mayberry of Thieman Investments.

The HelloNation article explains that deciding whether to complete a 401(k) rollover is a key part of retirement planning. For individuals in San Angelo, a rollover can offer greater control over retirement funds, but it also requires careful consideration of taxes, fees, and long-term financial goals.

Seth Mayberry & Joe Thieman - Thieman Investments

One of the primary reasons retirees consider a 401(k) rollover is access to expanded investment options. Employer-sponsored plans often limit choices, while a rollover into an IRA or similar account can provide a broader range of investment options. This flexibility allows retirees to align their portfolio with their retirement goals and risk tolerance.

Taxes are a critical factor in any rollover decision. The article notes that a direct rollover helps avoid immediate tax consequences, while indirect rollovers can trigger withholding and potential penalties if not completed within required timeframes. Understanding how taxes apply to a 401(k) rollover is essential for avoiding costly mistakes during retirement.

Fees also play an important role. Some 401(k) plans include administrative or management fees that can impact long-term savings. The article explains that evaluating fees before completing a rollover helps retirees determine whether moving funds will improve overall financial efficiency. Lower fees can preserve more retirement savings over time.

Required minimum distributions are another key consideration. The article highlights that required minimum distributions must begin at a certain age, even after a rollover. Consolidating accounts through a 401(k) rollover may simplify tracking required minimum distributions and ensure compliance with IRS rules during retirement.

Timing and planning are also emphasized. The article explains that retirees in San Angelo should review their overall retirement strategy before initiating a rollover. Considering market conditions, income needs, and life events helps ensure that the rollover supports long-term financial stability.

Working with a financial advisor is often recommended. The article notes that a financial advisor can help evaluate investment options, assess fees, and structure a rollover that aligns with retirement goals. Professional guidance helps retirees avoid errors and make informed decisions about their 401(k).

The article concludes that a 401(k) rollover in San Angelo can provide benefits such as expanded investment options and greater control, but it must be approached carefully. By considering taxes, fees, required minimum distributions, and working with a financial advisor, retirees can make decisions that support a secure and successful retirement.

Should You Roll Over a 401(k) When You Retire in San Angelo? features insights from Joe Thieman and Seth Mayberry, Wealth Management Professionals of San Angelo, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a media platform that connects readers with professionals and businesses across a range of industries. Through its "edvertising" approach, which combines educational content with storytelling, HelloNation features expert-driven articles designed to inform and engage readers. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights professionals and organizations making an impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation