In HelloNation, Well Pump Expert Melissa Barton Explains Private Well Water Testing

MONROE, Ga., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains recommended testing schedules and common factors that can affect drinking water safety.

How often should private well water be tested? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Well Pump Expert Melissa Barton of Robinson Well Co in Monroe, Georgia, explains why regular testing is one of the most important responsibilities for homeowners who rely on a private well. The article outlines how routine monitoring helps protect water quality and identify potential concerns before they become serious problems.

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The article explains that, unlike municipal water systems, a private well is managed entirely by the property owner. Because public agencies do not routinely monitor private wells, homeowners must take an active role in ensuring their drinking water remains safe. Regular private well water testing provides valuable information about water quality and helps establish a record of results over time.

According to the article, most water professionals recommend annual water testing for private wells. Testing once each year helps monitor for bacteria and other microorganisms that may enter groundwater supplies. The article notes that contaminants can exist even when water appears clear and tastes normal, making annual water testing an important preventive measure.

One of the most common issues discovered during private well water testing is the presence of well water bacteria. The article describes how bacteria may enter a well through flooding, surface runoff, damaged well components, or changes in groundwater conditions. Because well water bacteria cannot be detected through appearance alone, laboratory testing remains the most reliable way to determine whether contamination is present.

The article also highlights the importance of screening for chemical contaminants. While bacteria testing is generally recommended annually, testing for chemical contaminants is often advised every three to five years, depending on local conditions and previous results. Agricultural activity, septic systems, industrial operations, road runoff, and naturally occurring minerals may all influence water quality.

Changes in water appearance or performance may indicate the need for additional testing. The article explains that unusual tastes, odors, discoloration, cloudy water, sediment, or staining on plumbing fixtures can point to potential water quality concerns. Prompt testing can help identify the source of these changes and guide any necessary corrective action.

Property improvements and nearby construction projects may also justify additional monitoring. Excavation work, utility installation, road construction, and major landscaping projects can disturb the soil around a private well and potentially affect groundwater conditions. The article notes that testing after significant construction activity can provide reassurance that the water supply remains safe.

Weather events can have a similar impact. Heavy rainfall, flooding, hurricanes, snowmelt, and prolonged drought conditions may alter groundwater movement or introduce contaminants into water sources. Additional annual water testing following unusual weather events can help homeowners verify that their water remains safe for household use.

The article further explains that routine testing supports long-term well maintenance. By comparing results from multiple years, homeowners can identify gradual changes in water quality and address developing issues before they become more extensive or expensive. Monitoring trends over time can also help evaluate the overall condition of the well system.

The article concludes that testing schedules should reflect local geology, surrounding land use, and individual property conditions. Although every property is different, regular private well water testing remains one of the most widely recommended practices for maintaining a safe and reliable drinking water supply.

How Often Should Private Well Water Be Tested? Features insights from Melissa Barton, Well Pump Expert of Monroe, Georgia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation