The article examines how declining collagen affects skin texture, facial volume, elasticity, and other visible signs of aging.

DURANGO, Colo., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes the face to change as we age? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Sarah Packard-Normand of Aesthetics and Wellness of Durango in Durango, Colorado, explains how declining collagen production contributes to many of the visible signs of facial aging. The article examines collagen's role in maintaining skin firmness, texture, and facial volume over time.

Sarah Packard-Normand - Aesthetic Registered Nurse - Aesthetics and Wellness of Durango Speed Speed

The article explains that collagen is one of the body's most important structural proteins. It provides strength, support, and flexibility to the skin while helping maintain a smooth and youthful appearance. During youth and early adulthood, collagen production occurs at a steady rate, allowing the skin to remain firm and resilient.

As people age, collagen production naturally slows. The article notes that collagen loss often develops gradually and may not become noticeable until visible changes appear on the skin's surface. As collagen support decreases, aging skin may appear less firm and less capable of maintaining the smooth texture associated with younger skin.

One of the earliest signs discussed in the article is a change in skin texture. Fine lines that once appeared only during facial expressions can become visible even when the face is relaxed. Aging skin may also feel thinner, rougher, or less resilient because reduced collagen support makes it more difficult to maintain an even surface.

The article also explores reduced elasticity, another important effect of collagen loss. Collagen works closely with elastin, a protein that allows skin to stretch and return to its original shape. As collagen production declines, reduced elasticity becomes more apparent, contributing to subtle sagging and gradual changes in facial definition around the cheeks, jawline, and neck.

Facial volume loss is another major topic covered in the article. While changes in fat distribution and bone structure contribute to aging, collagen loss affects how effectively the skin supports underlying tissues. As collagen production continues to decrease, facial volume loss may become more noticeable in the cheeks, temples, and under-eye area, altering facial balance and contour.

According to the article, collagen loss affects both skin quality and facial volume loss, making it one of the most significant contributors to visible facial aging. As facial volume loss progresses, shadows and hollow areas may become more noticeable, and facial contours may appear less defined.

The article further explains that reduced elasticity can contribute to deeper lines and folds. When aging skin loses its ability to rebound efficiently, repeated facial expressions can leave longer-lasting marks around the eyes, nose, and mouth. Combined with facial volume loss, reduced elasticity can gradually change the overall shape of the face.

In addition to affecting firmness and contour, collagen loss can influence how aging skin reflects light. The article notes that younger skin often appears brighter because its smoother surface reflects light more evenly. As collagen production declines and skin texture changes, the skin may appear duller or less vibrant.

Environmental factors may accelerate these changes. The article highlights prolonged sun exposure, smoking, chronic stress, and environmental pollutants as influences that can increase collagen breakdown and reduce collagen production. Genetics also plays a role in determining how quickly collagen loss, facial volume loss, and reduced elasticity become noticeable.

By exploring the relationship between collagen loss, collagen production, aging skin, facial volume loss, and reduced elasticity, the article helps readers better understand why facial appearance changes over time. It explains how these gradual biological processes influence skin texture, firmness, and contour throughout adulthood.

How Collagen Loss Changes the Face Over Time features insights from Sarah Packard-Normand, Wellness Expert of Durango, Colorado, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation