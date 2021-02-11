In Historic Collaboration, Psych Hub Announces First Scientific Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub , the most comprehensive online educational platform on mental health in the world, co-founded by former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy and Marjorie Morrison, today announces its new Scientific Advisory Board. In an unprecedented collaboration, experts from Aetna (a CVS Health company), Anthem, Beacon Health Options, Centene, Cigna, Humana, Magellan Health, Optum, Columbia University, Stanford University School of Medicine, and University of Pennsylvania have teamed up to determine common solutions to some of behavioral health's more pressing issues, including establishing quality metrics and integrating evidence-based practices throughout the continuum of care.

"I'm honored to work with some of the best and brightest minds in this space and am confident their collective expertise will advise Psych Hub in bringing evidence-based, precision therapies to the forefront of care," said Marjorie Morrison, co-founder and chief executive officer of Psych Hub. "The problems we face are so complex, and there is but one path forward to transform our systems—working together."

The Scientific Advisory Board is the first-ever convening of its kind, a united front of the industry's most influential mental health and substance use insurers and researchers. Members of the Scientific Advisory Board will work with Psych Hub to promote scientifically-validated practices that, in turn, increase the patient trust and provider confidence that is expected in the continuum of care.

Scientific Advisory Board members will address several pressing needs in behavioral health, including continuing education in precision therapies and measurement-based care to remodel episodic treatment and improve the patient experience. The inaugural members of the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Jay M. Butterman, DO: Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, Centene

Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, Centene Caroline Carney , MD: Chief Medical Officer, Magellan Health

Chief Medical Officer, Magellan Health Chris Carson , MD: Interim Chief Medical Officer, Beacon Health Options

Interim Chief Medical Officer, Beacon Health Options Sherry Dubester , MD: Former Chief Medical Officer, EVP, Beacon Health Options

Former Chief Medical Officer, EVP, Beacon Health Options Stephen G. Friedhoff , MD: Former Chief Clinical Officer, Anthem

Former Chief Clinical Officer, Anthem Doug Nemecek , MD: Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, Cigna

Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, Cigna Taft Parsons III, MD: Enterprise Medical Director, Behavioral Health, Humana

Enterprise Medical Director, Behavioral Health, Humana Martin Rosenzweig , MD: Chief Medical Officer, Optum Behavioral Health

Chief Medical Officer, Optum Behavioral Health Hyong Un, MD: Chief Psychiatric and Innovation Officer, Aetna, a CVS Health company

Chief Psychiatric and Innovation Officer, Aetna, a CVS Health company Gregory Brown , PhD: Research Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry, University of Pennsylvania , Perelman School of Medicine

Research Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry, University of , Perelman School of Medicine Torrey Creed , PhD: Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry, University of Pennsylvania , Perelman School of Medicine

Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry, , Perelman School of Medicine Barbara Stanley , PhD: Professor of Medical Psychology in Psychiatry, Columbia University ; Research Scientist, New York State Psychiatric Institute

Professor of Medical Psychology in Psychiatry, ; Research Scientist, Psychiatric Institute Nina Vasan , MD: Chief Medical Officer, Real; Founder and Executive Director, Brainstorm: The Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation, Stanford University School of Medicine

"This unprecedented convening of changemakers in behavioral health is important in transforming the current, complicated system of care delivery," said Martin Rosenzweig, MD, chief medical officer of Optum Behavioral Health. "Everyone on this board is united in recognizing the vital importance of evidence-based practices and committed to sharing their expertise to actualize long-awaited change."

The Scientific Advisory Board joins Psych Hub's Board of Directors and Advisory Board in guiding the company in its mission to reimagine behavioral health and substance use education and care. Other Board members and advisors include:

John Boyd , PsyD, MHA: CEO, Mental Health & Addiction Care, Sutter Health

CEO, Mental Health & Addiction Care, Sutter Health Arthur C. Evans Jr. , PhD: CEO, American Psychological Association

CEO, American Psychological Association Keita Franklin , PhD: Chief Clinical Officer, Loyal Source Government Services; Co-Director, Columbia Lighthouse Project, Columbia University

Chief Clinical Officer, Loyal Source Government Services; Co-Director, Columbia Lighthouse Project, Robert A. Frist, Jr. : CEO, HealthStream

CEO, HealthStream Thomas Insel , MD: Co-founder, Mindstrong Health; Co-founder, Humanest; Former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health

Co-founder, Mindstrong Health; Co-founder, Humanest; Former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health Richard Lungen: Managing Member, Leverage Health Solutions

Managing Member, Leverage Health Solutions Neil Parikh : Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Casper

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Casper Kenneth Paul Rosenberg , MD: Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital

Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital Linda Rosenberg , MSW: Executive Director of External Relations, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry; Former CEO at National Council for Behavioral Health

Executive Director of External Relations, Department of Psychiatry; Former CEO at National Council for Behavioral Health Alan Sheriff : Vice Chairman, PNC Financial Group

Vice Chairman, PNC Financial Group Martha Temple : Former CEO, Optum Behavioral Health

"We're excited to continue pushing boundaries and promoting parity in the treatment of mental health and substance use disorders with the expertise of these advisors," said Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman and co-founder of Psych Hub. "The Scientific Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in supporting practitioners in precision therapy and accelerating adoption of evidence-based practices at a time when we need it most."

To learn more about Psych Hub's board and advisors, visit Psych Hub's website.

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is the most comprehensive platform for online education on mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention topics in the world. Co-founded by Patrick J. Kennedy and Marjorie Morrison, it is a fast-growing library of learning solutions for every audience. Psych Hub's Learning Hubs are a first-of-its-kind experience taking providers, professionals, and allies from knowledge learned to behavior change through innovation, gamification, certifications, and supportive patient/employee education. The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health and Ask the Expert with Columbia Psychiatry are syndicated weekly and available on all major podcast platforms. Additionally, the free Psych Hub video library hosts over 200 short, animated videos for consumers focused on improving mental health literacy and reducing stigma about seeking care. To learn more, visit psychhub.com .

Media Contact:

Casey Dillon

(703) 479-3644

[email protected]

SOURCE Psych Hub

Related Links

https://psychhub.com

