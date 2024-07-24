Psych Hub Acquisition Supports Launch of New Mental Health Learning Platform

Professional Training Library Significantly Expanded to 100+ Courses with Addition of SimplePractice Learning Catalog

Concurrently, Introduces Mental Health Literacy Content for Practitioners' Clients and Patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 25 percent of the U.S. adult population experiences a mental illness each year, yet many people don't know how to recognize and manage symptoms or get the help they need. In short, mental health literacy is an ongoing challenge. While significant progress has been made in improving mental health care, the needs of today's mental health consumers are growing and evolving. Forward-thinking practitioners empowered with actionable training and practical client-facing tools will be better equipped to help their clients and patients achieve impactful outcomes.

Psych Hub is pleased to announce it has launched a new Mental Health Learning Platform consisting of two key elements. First, its Professional Training library has been significantly expanded to 100+ courses with the acquisition of the SimplePractice Learning course catalog. SimplePractice is an industry leader supporting behavioral health clinicians through software, education, and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. This move enables Psych Hub, one of the industry's most respected providers of learning content, to be even better positioned to meet the expanding continuing education and licensure needs of today's mental health practitioners. The addition of the SimplePractice Learning content augments Psych Hub's courses to help practitioners learn how to support marginalized and under-represented communities, learn evidence-based practices for common conditions such as OCD, ADHD and eating disorders, and maintain required continuing education for ethics and supervision.

"Continuing education is vital in the mental health field, and we are immensely proud to see SimplePractice Learning's content on Psych Hub," said Jonathan Seltzer, CEO of SimplePractice. "Psych Hub will continue our commitment to delivering evidence-based and actionable educational resources to all."

Psych Hub's Professional Training includes self-paced educational paths to help mental health practitioners build competency in evidence-based modalities and specialize their practices in high-demand areas of need. Additionally, the platform includes coursework in practitioner-specific professional development and practice management and meets the majority of continuing education requirements for most licensed mental health professionals.

Concurrent with its Professional Training library expansion, the company has launched the second component of its new Mental Health Learning Platform, the Client & Patient Resources module, an on-demand collection of consumer-focused mental health literacy content, enabling practitioners to seamlessly provide psychoeducational videos and other content from the Psych Hub platform to support a client or patient's evidence-based care journey. These curated Client & Patient Resources offer clinically sound, culturally responsive information to help build general mental health knowledge and are easy for providers to share with their clients and patients to complement therapy, reinforce support and coping techniques, and foster active participation in evidence-based treatment between sessions.

"There is a growing need for mental health providers who can deliver specialized evidence-based care," said Scott Healy, chief executive officer at Psych Hub. "This platform expansion furthers Psych Hub's leadership role in providing practitioners with high-quality and engaging evidence-based mental health training, while now also providing patient-focused tools to help them deliver more impactful and accessible care."

By pairing Professional Training for providers with shareable Client & Patient Resources in a single platform, Psych Hub is empowering practitioners with a purposeful combination of tools to help improve mental health and well-being for everyone. Evidence-based intervention, when combined with psychoeducational learning and "homework" for therapy participants, is proven to deliver better outcomes, more quickly. Psych Hub helps overcome some of the biggest hurdles to using this ideal combination by serving as the single source for targeted, engaging training for practitioners and content for client and patient education. The thoughtfully designed Mental Health Learning Platform takes the burden off the practitioner, making it easy to integrate evidence-based mental health care into clinical practice and improve mental health literacy with technology-enabled learning.

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is on a mission to improve mental health care and outcomes for all. The company is the leading provider of evidence-based mental health education, offering the only end-to-end platform that empowers the entire mental health ecosystem — the individuals seeking mental health support, the practitioners delivering it, and the organizations supporting them.

