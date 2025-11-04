In Honor of American Diabetes Month, Danone North America to Host Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' In an Effort to Help Consumers Take Control of Their Health

The AMA is part of a campaign to reach people with free expert information and nutrition resources to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes is one of the most rapidly rising health ailments in the United States, with 1.2 million new cases diagnosed every year.1 However, according to the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), adopting healthy eating patterns can make a sizeable impact on your health, and when paired with increased physical activity and managing stress, has the potential to cut your risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half. That's why Danone North America is launching "Danone Group Chat: Type 2 Diabetes Nutrition Edition" – a multi-faceted educational campaign across retail and digital media. The initiative aims to help people take better control of their health by meeting them where they're naturally seeking out nutrition information and solutions.

As part of the effort, Danone North America will host an expert-led "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on Reddit to help spread awareness of the role nutrition can play in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, in addition to offering diabetes-focused continuing education opportunities for health care professionals and offering additional resources to consumers throughout the month. During the AMA, consumers will have free access to registered dietitian and diabetes expert Mary Ellen Phipps alongside registered dietitian Amanda Blechman, Director of Nutrition & Scientific Affairs at Danone North America, as they answer the Reddit community's burning questions about nutrition and type 2 diabetes.

"One of my passions is helping to make it easier for people to take control of their health, through simple, actionable advice," said Amanda Blechman, Registered Dietitian and Director of Nutrition & Scientific Affairs at Danone North America. "We know that Reddit has become a powerful hub for health conversations, and a place people go to search for information, so I'm looking forward to using this platform to get to meet consumers where they're actively seeking health resources, with evidence-based facts they can trust."

As part of its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone North America is at the forefront of unlocking the health benefits of yogurt. In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first-ever qualified health claim for yogurt in response to a petition by Danone North America. The claim in its entirety states, "Eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups (3 servings) per week may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to limited scientific evidence." This claim provides practical, actionable information for Americans to help reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes through an easily achievable, realistic dietary modification.

Danone North America is also working to meet the evolving needs of consumers through innovation, offering delicious options that support people's health goals, including Light + Fit Original, Light + Fit Greek, Oikos Triple Zero, Activia Zero 0g Added Sugar, Activia Proactive, and Dannon Plain Low-fat and Nonfat yogurt. When portioned according to the ADA's Diabetes Plate, yogurt is considered a quality carbohydrate. And, it is important for people to select yogurt that has lower or no added sugar.

To bring awareness in November, Danone invites consumers to join the upcoming AMA, ask their nutrition-related questions about type 2 diabetes risk reduction, and receive nutrition tips from a reliable and credentialed resource.

Danone North America will also be launching targeted campaigns on Reddit to promote its expert-led AMA, fostering direct engagement on diabetes-related nutrition. This will be complemented with diabetes-focused continuing education opportunities for health care professionals to help them better serve their patients and audiences, sponsored social posts from credible voices in the diabetes space, retail online display, search ads and Walmart yogurt category takeovers leveraging shopper data to reach consumers interested in healthy snacking and diabetes risk reduction.

To learn more about yogurt and type 2 diabetes, visit the Danone nutrition hub, featuring important statistics on contributing factors of type 2 diabetes, product recommendations from across our yogurt portfolio, and recipes. To join in on the conversation and get firsthand advice from registered dietitians, join the Reddit AMA on November 5th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

