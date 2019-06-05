In Honor Of Dairy Month, "Leche. Amor Por Lo Verdadero" Celebrates Milk And All The People Who Help Get Real Milk On Our Table

"When cows are happy and comfortable they give us more milk; we give them the best care, no shortcuts, and in return they help families in our community get essential nutrients," said Rosemarie.

In fact, it's hard to get enough of the nutrients we need without real milk, especially for growing kids. Milk is the top food source for calcium, vitamin D and potassium. It also contains high quality protein and other essential nutrients. Plus, it is so delicious and makes any dish creamier and more delectable.

As we celebrate Dairy month, serve real milk this June and every month!

Visit Fuertesconleche.com for recipe inspiration and much more like this delicious oatmeal smoothie made with real milk!

