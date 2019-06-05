In Honor Of Dairy Month, "Leche. Amor Por Lo Verdadero" Celebrates Milk And All The People Who Help Get Real Milk On Our Table
Jun 05, 2019, 10:21 ET
MIAMI, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This dairy month, we celebrate real milk and the people who help get it to the community like dairy farm owner and cow nutritionist, Rosemarie Burgos. She takes pride in her work and continues the family legacy her grandfather started.
Milk is such a central part of our traditions and celebrations, it is in our most loved recipes and also plays such an important part in nourishing our families.
"When cows are happy and comfortable they give us more milk; we give them the best care, no shortcuts, and in return they help families in our community get essential nutrients," said Rosemarie.
In fact, it's hard to get enough of the nutrients we need without real milk, especially for growing kids. Milk is the top food source for calcium, vitamin D and potassium. It also contains high quality protein and other essential nutrients. Plus, it is so delicious and makes any dish creamier and more delectable.
As we celebrate Dairy month, serve real milk this June and every month!
Visit Fuertesconleche.com for recipe inspiration and much more like this delicious oatmeal smoothie made with real milk!
About MilkPEP
The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, DC, is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. The MilkPEP Board runs the Leche. Amor por lo verdadero campaign, a multi-faceted campaign designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with 9 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8 ounce glass.
SOURCE MilkPEP
