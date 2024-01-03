In Its 25th Year, Sales Focus Inc. Celebrates Historic Milestone with 52 New Clients in 2023

Sales Focus Inc., the sales outsourcing pioneer, celebrates remarkable growth with a record number of 52 new clients acquired in 2023.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a distinguished sales outsourcing company with a legacy spanning 25 years, proudly announces it has successfully acquired a record number of 52 new clients in 2023, an exceptional milestone in its business journey. This significant achievement underscores SFI's dedication to the sales industry as a whole, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

With the addition of 52 new clients in 2023, Sales Focus has experienced unparalleled growth, surpassing all previous records in its 25-year history. The company increased its Sales Center's available workspace by more than 56 percent and has plans to expand again in 2024. SFI's continued growth is a testament to its ability to identify new market opportunities and establish a compelling value proposition. This proactive approach to business development has resulted in a diverse range of clients spanning various industries from IT and healthcare to energy and telecommunications.

"As we celebrate 25 years of excellence, adding 52 new clients in a single year is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our team," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in the years to come."

Sales Focus continues to innovate, introducing outsourced solutions that directly address the unique sales challenges faced by businesses of all industries. The company's focus on understanding client needs and providing tailored services has contributed significantly to its widespread appeal.

As Sales Focus Inc. looks ahead to the future, the company remains dedicated to maintaining its position as the sales outsourcing industry leader and delivering unparalleled value to clients.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

