Sales Focus Inc. Showcases Outsourced Sales Expertise at RE+ 25 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, successfully exhibited at RE+ 25, the premier clean energy conference and expo held on September 8-11, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Senior Business Development Manager Erik Nance and Business Development Manager Jen May exhibited at RE+ 25 in Las Vegas on behalf of Sales Focus Inc.

As the largest and most comprehensive renewable energy event in North America, RE+ brought together thousands of industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss the future of clean energy. Sales Focus joined the global conversation by highlighting its proven outsourced sales methodologies and services that help energy companies accelerate growth, expand into new territories, and build high-performing sales teams.

"Sales Focus has a long history of supporting energy providers and clean technology companies with rapid, scalable sales solutions," said Sales Focus Director of Sales and Marketing Zach Horwath. "Exhibiting at RE+ gave us the opportunity to connect directly with industry leaders, showcase our proven solutions, and demonstrate how we help clients achieve speed to market and sustainable revenue growth."

At RE+, SFI highlighted its energy-focused sales outsourcing solutions, including:

Speed to Market - Stand up a fully operational sales team in 45 days or less, anywhere in the United States.

Brand Protection - All sales agents are W-2 employees of Sales Focus who have passed drug and background checks and are managed by the company's leadership team.

Cost Savings - Reduce or eliminate the expense of building internal sales teams and infrastructure.

Experience - Operated in all electric and gas deregulated markets and represented 50+ energy suppliers.

Reliability - Never faced a complaint from the Public Service Commission.

Sales Focus Inc. has partnered with dozens of energy companies, including solar, EV charging, and utility providers, to expand customer acquisition and drive long-term success. By exhibiting at RE+, the company reinforced its role as a trusted partner for clean energy innovators looking to scale efficiently and strategically.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus recruits, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About RE+ 25

RE+ 25, hosted by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), was held September 8-11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the largest clean energy event in North America, it brought together more than 37,000 professionals and 1,300 exhibitors across solar, storage, EV infrastructure, hydrogen, wind, and more. RE+ serves as a premier platform for networking, deal-making, and showcasing innovations that drive the global clean energy transition.

