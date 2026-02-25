In Louisiana, the calendar doesn't follow the weather it follows the "Seasons". Mardi Gras (Carnival) Season has wrapped, and now we roll straight into Crawfish and Festival Season

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Arnone's 33rd Crawfish Fest will bring the best of this new Season to the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ May 29–31st, 2026. This isn't just a festival — it's a full-on Louisiana cultural takeover.

Choose Your Perfect Festival Experience

Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest 11 seconds Speed Speed Michael Arnone's 33rd Crawfish Fest in Augusta, NJ May 29-31, 2026

The best festivals let you create your own adventure and Crawfish Fest is no exception: Single-day passes (Saturday or Sunday); Weekend combos (Saturday & Sunday); RV sites with electricity and water hookups (that include admission and camper only sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, and free Jambalaya Friday evening) Tent camping or Glamping Tents (1- or 2-bed options with linens). Kids under 14 are free w/parent. Free Parking. Tickets Available on Eventbrite.

World-Class Music, Straight from the Source

Our Crawfish Fest has curated some of the best music and food to bring to New Jersey.

New Orleans R & B, Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, Gospel, and Jazz will be presented by Grammy Winners, Grammy Nominees and legends in their own right.

Samantha Fish, Rebirth Brass Band, From Good Homes, Kenny Neal, Cowboy Mouth, Bonerama, Rocking Dopsie Jr & The Zydeco Twisters, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr, John Papa Gros, Honey Island Swamp Band, Amanda Shaw, The Nth Power, Joe Krown Trio +1 Papa Mali, Johnny Sansone Band, The Soul Project Nola, Ocean Avenue Stompers, Yarn, and Anthony Morgan's Inspirational Choir of Harlem.

From blistering blues guitar to brass band second-line energy, this lineup brings the heart of New Orleans to New Jersey.

The Food? Legendary.

Crawfish Etouffee', Boiled Crawfish, Jambalaya, Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Oysters, Po-Boys, Red Beans & Rice, New Orleans Style Fried Chicken, Bread Pudding, Pecan Pie, soda, water and adult beverages will be available to purchase.

It's the kind of menu that transports you straight to the French Quarter — no plane ticket required.

And for those who want an early taste of the festival, Michael's Jambalaya Rice Mix is now available online. A Louisiana Certified Product®. Based on his made from scratch recipe, blended and packaged in New Orleans.

Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana, Bud Light, Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group, New Jersey Lottery, The Big Easy Cruise, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Sun Cruiser Vodka Iced,

Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix, Crystal Hot Sauce, 84RV.com, NÜTRL, and Rockin' It DME.

Links:

Tickets Available on Eventbrite

Crawfish Fest Website

Low-Res Musicians Photos

Facebook

Instagram

Tik Tok

Stage Schedule

Jambalaya Rice Mix

Pre-fest Artist Interviews may be available on request.

Media Contact: Michele Collins, [email protected]

SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest