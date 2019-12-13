In March 2020 Guatemala will host the debate about the Central American Economic Integration
GUATEMALA CITY, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3rd and 4th, 2020, Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo will host the "Fifth Citizen Convention" with the subject "Central America: Shared Threats and Opportunities; a common destiny". Thirty-one former Ibero-American presidents and high-profile international personalities are expected to attend; this includes Presidents George W. Bush (United States 2001-2009) -pending confirmation-, José María Aznar (Spain 1996-2004), Felipe Calderón (Mexico 2006-2012), Andrés Pastrana (Colombia 1998-2002), José María Figueres (Costa Rica 1994-1998), Luis Alberto Lacalle (Uruguay 1990-1995); Ricardo Lagos (Chile 2000-2006); IDB President, Luis Alberto Moreno; OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro -pending confirmation-; and G50 Chairman, Moisés Naím.
Central America is one of the most violent regions on the planet, with the worst social indicators in the continent, institutional weaknesses, insufficient economic growth, source of illegal immigration and drug trafficking. A perfect formula for failed states.
Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, explained that over the last 30 years, in addition to dysfunctional democracies, the economies of the region have experienced marginal growth which would take on average, 30 years to double their GDP per capita. The region's population has grown 67% which has increased poverty. With these indicators and projections, the Central American countries will always be poor.
We expect that the distinguished world leaders that attend our Fifth Citizen Convention will propose a two-part solution: economic growth via the Economic Integration of Central America and the strengthening of its democratic institutions.
Dionisio Gutiérrez added that the regional leaders understand that this is the route to overcome poverty and political underdevelopment.
The March's Convention hopes to end with a joint declaration signed by the participants motivating regional governments and elites to compromise to an agenda that has been in discussion for over sixty years.
The annual Citizen Convention is the most important activity of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo attended by thousands of people.
The 2020 Convention will be held in Guatemala City on March 3rd and 4th and will have representatives from the American Continent and Europe with 31 panelists invited, including former presidents, acting presidents and senior officials of international organizations.
Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo is an independent and private think-tank that promotes the values and principles of free societies. Click here to learn more.
