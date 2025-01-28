In Memory of Arkady Lvovich Bugaev-Ponyatovsky (1939-2024)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkady Lvovich Bugaev-Ponyatovsky, a prince, scholar, poet, and advocate for cultural preservation, passed away in December 2024 in Los Angeles. Born on July 1, 1939, in Vitebsk, Arkady's remarkable life was shaped by resilience and dedication.

The son of a clergyman and descendant of Polish royalty, Arkady's early years were marked by the upheavals of World War II. He endured two years in the Dachau concentration camp before his family was repatriated to Siberia. These experiences fortified his spirit and inspired a lifelong commitment to cultural preservation.

Arkady pursued diverse careers, excelling as an electrician, musician, aviator, and journalist. He authored several poetry collections, including the Children's Bible in Verse, and was a member of the Russian Writers' Union. A staunch advocate for noble traditions, he founded organizations dedicated to cultural and historical revival in Russia, including the International Royal Court and the Knights Order of Honor.

Relocating to Los Angeles in 2008, Arkady became a cherished member of the local community. He participated in literary clubs, supported Holocaust survivor associations, and contributed to anthologies celebrating Russian-American culture. He also presented awards to distinguished Angelenos, including Johnny Grant, and supported Christian charities and youth education programs.

Arkady's legacy is one of resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to his heritage. He is survived by his wife, Princess Elena, and their children, Michael, Lev, and Anastasia.

Arkady's celebration of life will take place on Friday, January 31, at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

SOURCE The Family of Arkady Lvovich Bugaev-Ponyatovsky