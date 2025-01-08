In Motion Physical Therapy Joins Ivy Rehab

Jan 08, 2025

  • In Motion has been a prominent leader of physical therapy services in the Downingtown community for over 20 years.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has proudly partnered with Pennsylvania- based clinic, In Motion Physical Therapy.

In Motion Physical Therapy joins Ivy Rehab, bringing 20+ years of trusted care and expanded resources to the Downingtown community.
For over twenty years, In Motion Physical Therapy has been a trusted name in the Downingtown community, delivering hands-on, expert care tailored to every individual's unique needs. Led by a team of highly qualified therapists specializing in orthopedics, spine rehabilitation, and manual therapy, their personalized treatments empower patients to achieve their health and wellness goals.

"This partnership with Ivy Rehab allows us to bring even greater resources and expertise to our patients, enhancing their care and supporting our mission of helping individuals achieve their highest level of function and well-being," said Brock Harper, Owner of In Motion Physical Therapy.

The collaboration highlights a shared commitment from both organizations to prioritize exceptional, patient-centered care while expanding access to world-class rehabilitation services. Building on a strong legacy of community engagement, this partnership is set to transform and elevate healthcare services in the Downingtown area.

"We are thrilled to welcome In Motion Physical Therapy to Ivy Rehab," said Jonathan Jean-Pierre, Chief Operating Officer of Ivy Rehab. "Their commitment to providing personalized, high-quality care aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional rehabilitation services. By joining forces, we can expand access to top-tier physical therapy and continue to positively impact the Downingtown community."

About Ivy Rehab
Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:
Ivy Rehab Network
Ivana Alava, Partnership Liaison [email protected]

