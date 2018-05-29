In Next Generation Sequencing, Action is in Consumables

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalorama Information reports that the competition in the consumables segment of the market is much more intense than that in the instrumentation market. In the instrumentation segment, a few providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illuminia dominate. Kalorama made the finding in their latest report on the industry: Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services), Application (Research, Clinical), by Method (Sanger, Next-Generation) and by Geographic Region.

"This segment has a high degree of fragmentation, with a large number of companies offering various types of products, such as sample and library preparation reagents, kits, automation devices, and other consumables," said Bruce Carlson, Publisher of Kalorama Information.

Kalorama has covered the sequencing market since 2007.

Companies that activate in this segment include Illumina, ThermoFisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Bioo Scientific, 10X Genomics, Epigentek, Kapa Biosystems, Millipore Sigma, New England Biolabs, NuGen Technologies, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Roche, Seqwell, Swift Biosciences, and TakaraBio.

As the library preparation step is a significant bottleneck in NGS in terms of cost and time, companies focused recently on developing products that improve this step, such as reagents and kits that simplify and accelerate the process, enhance the quality of data obtained, allow the use of nano or pico-scale sample inputs, and work with challenging types of samples such as FFPE tissues. Kits for applications such as targeted, methyl, single cell, and immuno-sequencing have also received a lot of attention from the developers of commercial NGS library preparation reagents and kits.

Examples of newly introduced products in this segment include Illumina's Nextera DNA Flex kit and SureCell Whole Transcriptome Analysis 3' Kit, New England Biolabs' NEBNext Ultra II FS DNA Library Prep Kit, NuGen's Celero library preparation system, iGenomX's Riptide High-Throughput Rapid Library preparation kit, SeqWell's plexWell library preparation kit, and Dovetail Genomics' Hi-C Library Preparation kit.

Find the report at: https://www.kaloramainformation.com/updates/next-generation-sequencing-market.

