In Practice Podcast Debuts With Timely Take On Global Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with an unprecedented health crisis, experts and everyday people are being forced to confront the mental health ramifications of COVID-19. The first season of In Practice, a new multi-part narrative podcast series hosted by David Condos, is devoted to unravelling the pandemic's mental health impact with some of the world's leading experts in psychology, neuroscience, public health, trauma, and recovery. The premiere episode will debut on August 13.

The coronavirus pandemic is more than a story about a severe acute respiratory syndrome. It's a story about us and the ways this global event is changing our minds, our relationships, and our communities. Between the threat of the virus, economic hardships, isolation from loved ones, and the uncertainty of what comes next, people everywhere are facing new levels of stress, anxiety, and other mental health concerns.

As this pandemic reaches into every area of our lives, In Practice is facilitating conversations with mental health experts about how crises affect our minds and what we can do to care for ourselves and others. "I've been blown away by the all the guests I've had the honor to interview for In Practice," says host David Condos, "and I'm excited to share their insights with listeners during this challenging time."

In Practice is powered by Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. For more information about the upcoming season and to listen to the teaser trailer, visit inpracticepodcast.org.

ABOUT IN PRACTICE

In Practice is a multi-part narrative podcast series that takes listeners into the real world where healthcare ideas are put into practice and explores how those ideas affect people's lives. The audio format offers listeners the chance to hear from mental health experts in their own words, with their own voices. Presenting these stories in a serial podcast format allows the time to take a deep dive into complex issues.

ABOUT DAVID CONDOS

Host and producer David Condos has spent the past four years covering health and science topics ranging from the opioid epidemic to traumatic stress to racial inequity in healthcare. His previous work includes hosting and producing Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's Beyond Theory podcast, hosting and producing Universal Health Services' Recovery Unscripted podcast, and editing Vanderbilt Health's DNA: Discoveries in Action podcast.

ABOUT MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Learn more at meadowsbh.com .

