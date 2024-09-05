MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE WELCOMES JAMIE PHILLIPS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Seasoned Healthcare Finance Leader Joins MBH to Drive Strategic Growth

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, a leader in the treatment of trauma, addiction, and related mental health issues, is excited to announce the appointment of Jamie Phillips as CFO. With over 20 years of extensive experience in healthcare finance, Phillips brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will significantly enhance MBH's strategy and operational excellence.

Phillips joins MBH from PHI Health, LLC, where, as CFO, she drove net revenue growth from $303 million to $381 million and improved EBITDA margins from 15% to 26% in one year. Previously, as Senior VP of Finance at Phoenix Children's Hospital, she implemented tools that improved financial accuracy and efficiency, saving $150 million through bond refinancing. Her experience also includes optimizing financial models across 21 hospitals at Mercy Health and enhancing revenue cycle operations at The Christ Hospital Health Network.

At MBH, Phillips will oversee all financial operations, including accounting, financial planning, and analysis, revenue cycle management, and strategic financial planning. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for MBH as the organization continues to expand its services and reach to meet the growing demand for mental health and addiction treatment.

"As we know, behavioral health needs are unmet across the U.S. I couldn't think of a better space to be in and at a time when patients need us the most," says Phillips, who plans to take a hands-on approach to leadership. "Any financial leader can crunch numbers, but the ones who truly add value understand the business and learn from those interacting with the patients on a day-to-day basis."

MBH Executive Chairman of the Board Jim Dredge expressed his enthusiasm for Phillip's appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Phillips to the Meadows leadership team. Her deep expertise in healthcare finance and proven track record of driving growth and efficiency aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We are confident that Jamie will play a crucial role in supporting our continued success and innovation."

Phillips holds a JD, MBA, and CPA, bringing a unique combination of legal and financial expertise to her role at Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. Her leadership will be integral as MBH continues to lead the field in behavioral health services.

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit TheMeadows.com or call 800-244-4949.

