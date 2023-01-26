In Preparation for The Launch of the Web 3.0 Era, Creator Support Platform With Content Management, NFT Market Place, Matching and More, Coming This Spring

Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting provides full support for system construction. Available to coincide with the opening of SSFF & ASIA in June. Introduction of Web 3.0 service integration environment of ConsenSys "Infura NFT API" for the first time in Japan.

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc., (President: Tetsuya Bessho) which has a network of over 100,000 creators around the world through the International Short Film Festival, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), and Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC (CEO: Masato Sase) of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group which has a track record of business support in a wide range of industries through utilization of blockchain such as NFT, are pleased to inform that we will launch a creator's support platform "Visual Voice Asset Platform (VVAP, tentative)" to coincide with the opening of SSFF & ASIA 2023 in June. In addition, the Beta version will be released in advance on April 27, 2023.

VVAP Outline

The creator's support system, "Visual Voice Asset Platform (VVAP)" has been developed based on a project of Visual Voice which was announced in June last year with the aim of expanding the future growth and possibilities of creators, imagining new areas of activity and rebuilding points of contact with fans. This VVAP will support the activities of creators in all areas in the era of Web 3.0.

VVAP is centered on the asset management function that manages the content of creators in a distributed storage (IPFS: InterPlanetary File System) that can permanently store the content as assets, and the portfolio function that supports the promotion of creators and their works. Creating a system that allows direct access to the world-class international short film festival, "Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia" (SSFF & ASIA), will support improvement of the value of creators and their works, and there will be the NFT global cinema marketplace function that enables buying and selling distribution rights, screening rights, and public transmission rights. In addition, based on the network and know-how cultivated by SSFF & ASIA, we are planning to match creators with various creative needs of companies such as branding movies, support communities and DAOs that connect creators and fans, raise funds for production costs, and provide a fan token operation function and a content viewing environment in the online metaverse.

These functions will enable creators to centrally promote and monetize their content without using individual contracts for cloud storage or video distribution platforms.

