In Revenue Capital Backs Nurture Boss in Series A, Driving AI Innovation in Multifamily Housing

Led by AZ-VC, the $4.025M Round Will Support the Addition of Key Hires Like Brock MacLean as CRO, Further Expansion, and Product Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Revenue Capital , the first operator-immersive capital firm focused on early-growth investing, today announces it has joined a $4.025 million Series A funding round for Nurture Boss , a rapidly growing company with an advanced AI solution for the multifamily housing sector. Led by AZ-VC and with participation from current investor PHX Ventures, the investment will equip Nurture Boss with the operating capital and expertise necessary to continue its ongoing expansion and product development. It also supports making strategic hires, like the company's recent addition of Brock MacLean as CRO. Nurture Boss has demonstrated exceptional success propelled by their innovative Virtual Leasing Assistant solution, including best-in-class KPIs including net revenue retention of 117%.

"We were drawn to Nurture Boss for too many reasons to count," says Justin Gray, co-founder and managing partner of In Revenue Capital. "Not only is it the right product at the right time for a market that's desperate for efficiency gains, but the founder's vision and company's performance to date make us confident they're going to transform the multifamily housing sector."

Nurture Boss was founded by Jacob Carter, who has carved out a niche in the industry by providing a solution to the urgent problem of a significant labor shortage amid a booming market. The company's "AI for Multifamily" solution was created to streamline leasing operations and make the process fully autonomous and much more efficient. In addition, it also dramatically boosts conversions, yielding high ROI and more financial success for customers. By leveraging a proprietary data set, Nurture Boss is quickly distinguishing itself from competitors.

Brock MacLean, an accomplished sales leader with more than 20 years of experience across a range of senior executive roles, is the latest strategic hire that Nurture Boss has made. As SVP of sales at Leonardo247 and former EVP & CRO at LeaseHawk, he has deep expertise and has consistently driven growth, developed high-performing sales teams, and optimized sales strategies. Brock's extensive understanding of real estate and technology solutions positions him well to lead Nurture Boss' sales efforts and scale its operations.

"Our vision is to make a better world for renters, residents, and property teams alike," says Jacob Carter, founder and chief executive officer of Nurture Boss. "With this infusion of funding, the operational expertise that In Revenue Capital has to offer, and the hiring of seasoned team members like Brock, there's so much possibility on the horizon. We're looking forward to seeing our software help even more multifamily property management companies lower costs while increasing revenues and occupancy."

To learn more about In Revenue Capital's philosophy, and to read the founders' manifesto, visit In Revenue Capital .

About In Revenue Capital

In Revenue Capital was created as a founder-friendly fix to a broken venture capital (VC) system, in which deals work out well in aggregate for financiers but more often poorly for portfolio companies. Coupling capital with rich go-to-market (GTM) expertise in a true value-add model, the firm offers both funding and embedded operators to help founders and their companies grow and succeed. For more information, please visit In Revenue.Capital .

About Nurture Boss

Combining modern technology and AI with automated workflows, Nurture Boss is redefining AI for multifamily. Nurture Boss' AI platform allows apartment owners and operators to convert more prospective renters and retain more residents. From the moment a new lead is generated until a resident is renewing a lease, Nurture Boss offers AI powered solutions to automate and execute every step along the way.

