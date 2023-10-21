In September 2023, Biden Administration Sets Two Dubious Records: Highest Monthly and Highest Annual Border Encounters in History, Says FAIR

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

21 Oct, 2023, 14:39 ET

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to today's release of Customs and Border Protection border encounters data for September:

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The release of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) nationwide encounters for September, FY 2023, shattered a record set just last year for the number of aliens encountered illegally entering our country. At the same time, September set the single-month record for border encounters breaking the previous record set in August. Yet, despite these staggering numbers, the Biden administration continues to insist that our borders are secure and the American public has no reason to be concerned.

"In total, there were 341,392 illegal aliens encountered in September, the highest monthly tally on record. Breaking down the numbers further, the number of migrants encountered crossing the southwest border illegally numbered 269,735 – an increase of nearly 40,000 over August. Encounters of family units jumped to 141,306, while the number of unaccompanied children stood at 13,809. These totals do not include 'gotaways,' which have averaged more than 50,000 per month during the first 32 months of the Biden administration.

"September also closed the books on FY 2023. Total encounters for the year were 3,201,144, an increase of nearly 500,000 over the previous year and a nearly fivefold increase over FY 2020, the last full year of the Trump administration. This exponential increase in illegal immigration makes it clear that it is the open-borders policies of the Biden administration that are driving this national crisis.

"The events of the past two weeks draw into even sharper focus just how dangerous our unsecured borders are. This month's terrorist attacks against Israel, and threats of 'global jihad' issued by Hamas and their overlords in Tehran, mean that the open-borders policies of the Biden administration have placed the American public at greater risk than at any time since 9/11.

"It is more urgent than ever that Congress step in and retake its plenary control over immigration policy.  We must reverse the administration's open-borders policies, end the humanitarian crisis it has created, secure our borders, and focus its attention on finding and removing people who have entered illegally."

Contact: Joey Chester, 202-742-1827, [email protected]

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Also from this source

FAIR Blasts Biden Administration's Funding Request to Expedite Release of Migrants

FAIR Blasts Biden Administration's Funding Request to Expedite Release of Migrants

"Last night President Biden acknowledged the need for additional border security and asked for $14 billion to fund his self-inflicted border crisis....
9 Million Illegal Border Crossings Later, the Biden Administration Finally Acknowledges a Wall is Necessary, Says FAIR

9 Million Illegal Border Crossings Later, the Biden Administration Finally Acknowledges a Wall is Necessary, Says FAIR

More than two and half years and some 9 million illegal entries later, the Biden administration is now acknowledging that we have a very serious...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Domestic Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.