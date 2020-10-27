In-Situ Advances Dissolved Oxygen Monitoring with RDO Blue

In-Situ is pleased to introduce RDO Blue, the latest innovation in Optical Rugged Dissolved Oxygen technology. Tweet this

"As the market-leading manufacturer of optical RDO, our primary goal with RDO Blue was to maintain the sensor's performance while making it a more affordable alternative for our customers," says In-Situ Product Manager Kate Haga. "It was essential to retain the accuracy we get with our replaceable Smart Cap and abrasion-resistant foils. But we also knew that a more cost-effective design, would be ideal for customers who require DO monitoring in multiple locations."

RDO Blue requires no calibration or conditioning prior to deployment and doesn't use membranes. The replaceable RDO Smart Sensor Cap stores calibration coefficients for automatic, error-free setup. A unique, three-layer system provides unmatched chemical and abrasion resistance. And high-quality Ryton construction provides enhanced reliability.

An included Modbus/RS485 communication protocol supports easy integration with PLC systems and telemetry, which can be paired with In-Situ's HydroVu data services for real-time feedback and process control.

"We're excited to make RDO Blue available to our customers around the world, and we're confident that it will meet their needs and surpass their expectations," says Haga.

SOURCE In-Situ

Related Links

http://www.in-situ.com

