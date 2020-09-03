In Situ Hybridization Market by Product, Technology, Application, and End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



The increasing incidence of cancer and awareness of companion diagnostics test are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to the ISH market.



By consumables type, the kits & reagents accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the ISH market.



The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements, and the application of innovative technologies and methodologies in the fields of tissue and in vitro diagnostics are expected to drive the growth of the ISH consumables market during the forecast period.



By technology type, the FISH segment accounted for the largest share of the ISH market.



Based on technology, the ISH market is segmented broadly into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH). This segment accounted for the largest share of the global ISH market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for FISH kits and assays in CDx for cancer diagnostics, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ISH market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, The economic growth in the countries of this region, its large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in the standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests (including ISH) are the major factors driving market growth in the APAC



North America: the largest share of the ISH market.



North America accounted for the largest share of the ISH market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the ISH market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 In Situ Hybridization Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: In Situ Hybridization Market Share, by End-user and Country (2019)

4.3 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Product

4.4 In Situ Hybridization Market Share, by Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 In Situ Hybridization Consumables Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

5.2.1.2 Awareness About Companion Diagnostics

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Untapped Markets in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the In Situ Hybridization Market



6 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Kits & Reagents

6.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Companion Diagnostics Has Driven Market Demand for Kits & Reagents

6.2.2 Probes

6.2.2.1 Preference for Direct Localization of Dna/Rna Sequences Using Probes is Likely to Drive the Market

6.2.3 Accessories

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Need for Automated Systems Supports Market Growth

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Demand for Software is Driven by the Need for High-Speed Sample Data Analysis



7 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

7.2.1 DNA Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

7.2.1.1 Need to Ensure the Stability of Genetic Material Likely to Drive the Market

7.2.2 Rna Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

7.2.2.1 Rise in Biomedical Research Activity Has Supported Market Growth

7.2.3 PNA Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

7.2.3.1 Increased Application in Infectious Disease Resulted in Market Growth

7.3 Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness Over Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Fish Supports Market Growth



8 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cancer Diagnostics

8.2.1 Increasing Importance in Companion Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Cytology

8.3.1 Fish is Preferred in the Detection of Chromosomal Abnormalities

8.4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

8.4.1 Need for High Sensitivity and Specificity in Infectious Diagnosis is Likely to Support Market Growth

8.5 Neuroscience

8.5.1 Rising Burden of Neurological Disorders Has Boosted Overall R&D Activity

8.6 Immunology

8.6.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases Supports Market Growth



9 In Situ Hybridization Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Demand for Molecular Tests to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing Research on Chromosomal Abnormalities Will Support Market Growth

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Need to Develop Precision Treatments Drives Demand for In Situ Hybridization

9.5 Contract Research Organizations

9.5.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Research Activities to Support Market Growth



10 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Collaborations & Agreements

11.4.3 Key Expansions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 In Situ Hybridization Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive Companies

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.3.3 Agilent Technologies

12.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3.5 Bio-Techne Corporation

12.3.6 Qiagen N.V.

12.3.7 Danaher Corporation

12.3.8 Perkinelmer

12.3.9 Enzo Biochem

12.3.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.3.11 Merck Kgaa

12.3.12 Abnova Corporation

12.3.13 Biogenex Laboratories

12.3.14 Biocare Medical

12.3.15 Opgen

12.3.16 Bio Sb

12.3.17 Genemed Biotechnologies

12.3.18 Abcam

12.3.19 Creative Bioarray

12.3.20 Biocat GmbH

12.3.21 Zytovision



13 Appendix



