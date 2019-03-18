In-Situ Inc. Acquires ChemScan Inc., Formerly Known As ASA Analytics

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired ChemScan Inc., formerly known as ASA Analytics. The acquisition will expand In-Situ's ability to serve process applications including municipal and industrial wastewater, drinking water, and other industrial water process markets.

For more than 40 years, In-Situ has been a leader in the design and manufacture of superior water level and water quality monitoring equipment. With the introduction of the Aqua TROLL 600 and Aqua TROLL 500 multiparameter sondes, the purchase of the Australian flow-meter manufacturer MACE, and now, the acquisition of ChemScan, In-Situ is now positioned to become a major competitor in the municipal water, wastewater and industrial process market.

Located in Waukesha, WI, ChemScan specializes in the manufacture of automatic chemical analysis systems for water and wastewater monitoring and control. ChemScan analyzers use technology originally developed under contract with NASA to detect ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, phosphate and other parameters in water and wastewater using UV light absorbance for analysis. In business since 1994, the company provides operators and control systems with timely process chemistry measurements that facilitate increased plant capability, efficient energy and chemical usage, and compliance.

"We've made significant investments in new product development and strategic partnerships to improve our capabilities in the process market," says In-Situ CEO John Pawlikowski. "With the addition of ChemScan, we have an extremely robust offering to better serve customers in the municipal water, wastewater and industrial markets. ChemScan has provided analyzers for municipal and industrial facilities worldwide for more than 25 years," Pawlikowski adds. "We're excited to bring ChemScan and In-Situ together to continue building our expertise and serving our customers as one team."

ChemScan President Bernie Beemster agrees that the purchase aligns the core capabilities of both companies. "After considering offers from other organizations, our board and shareholders considered the relationship with In-Situ to be the best fit for our company," Beemster says. "In-Situ's strong technical and management capabilities will help ChemScan products realize their full potential in the international marketplace, and our strength in municipal water and wastewater will be a benefit to the In-Situ family of products."

Concurrent with the acquisition, ASA Analytics has changed its name to ChemScan Inc. The company will continue operations in Wisconsin and operate as ChemScan, an In-Situ company.

About In-Situ: In-Situ Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents water level, water quality and flow monitoring instrumentation for groundwater, surface water, and coastal waters. In-Situ also provides a full solution for decision-quality data via best-in-class mobile and cloud software and telemetry. Please visit www.in-situ.com or call 800-446-7488.

About ChemScan: Formerly known as ASA Analytics, ChemScan specializes in the manufacture of automatic chemical analysis systems for water and wastewater monitoring and control. http://www.asaanalytics.com/

