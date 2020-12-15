In-Situ Inc. Acquires Texas-Based Equipment Rental Business

With the addition of Ajax, it will be even easier for customers to access In-Situ's trusted monitoring equipment. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to join forces with the outstanding Ajax team," says In-Situ CEO John Pawlikowski. "We're very much aligned, with shared cultural values and a mutual commitment to provide high-quality rental equipment backed by knowledge and know-how. Together we will continue to improve our environmental rental business while also enhancing our customer service and support in Texas and surrounding states."

Founded in 1998, Ajax Environmental & Safety Supply is the oldest supplier of water, air and soil sampling and analysis equipment in Houston. The company, which also has a satellite office in Dallas, will continue to operate under its own name, serving a primary customer base in Texas and shipping products throughout the United States. Judd Johnson, who previously owned the business with Sarah Solomon, will serve as general manager.

"I'm very excited about the new capabilities, expertise and opportunities that the In-Situ family has to offer," says Johnson. "We will now be able to expand our pool of In-Situ rental products and make them available to our clients at the local level. With both companies placing customer service and quality instrumentation at the forefront, I feel that this acquisition is a perfect fit."

SOURCE In-Situ

