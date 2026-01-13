In-Situ Launches TurbiTech UVT Sensor for Simplified UV Disinfection Monitoring

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ, Inc. announced the launch of the TurbiTech® UVT sensor, a self-cleaning instrument designed to optimize UV disinfection control and total suspended solids monitoring in wastewater treatment facilities.

The TurbiTech UVT addresses a critical need in wastewater treatment by providing accurate, real-time UV transmittance measurements that enable operators to optimize the energy consumption and operational costs of their UV disinfection process.

"The TurbiTech UVT is designed to make reliable UV transmittance monitoring more accessible for every operator," says Steve Sewell , Process Product Manager at In-Situ. "By simplifying setup and maintenance, we're helping customers reduce costs and operate more efficiently."

The TurbiTech UVT Sensor features a self-cleaning optical system that continuously removes buildup from the sensor optics to reduce manual maintenance. Instead of relying on compressors or pressurized water, its radial cleaning mechanism scrapes away debris between readings to prevent fouling and keep the sensor performing reliably. The system is designed for convenience, with user-replaceable seals and scrapers that can be serviced quickly using only basic tools.

In addition to UVT monitoring, the TurbiTech UVT also delivers reliable Total Suspended Solids (TSS) measurements. "TSS measurement helps identify upstream process issues, such as inorganic solids breaking through a clarifier, which can block UV light and reduce disinfection effectiveness," adds Sewell.

TurbiTech UVT integrates directly with In-Situ's RuggedCable® system and the 7300 Monitor to provide real-time data logging, display, and communication with plant SCADA systems. The 7300 Monitor automatically detects the sensor upon connection for rapid deployment. The proprietary Twist-Lock cable connector enables technicians to quickly disconnect the instrument for maintenance or sensor rotation without unwiring cables or reinstalling connections, significantly reducing service time and minimizing operational disruptions.

The TurbiTech UVT enhances In-Situ's process portfolio with a reliable, easy-to-maintain option for immersive UVT monitoring for disinfection optimization. For more information, visit in-situ.com.

About In-Situ: In-Situ manufactures and develops instrumentation and software designed to work together for seamless data collection, access and management in surface water, coastal, groundwater, drinking water and wastewater applications. Please visit www.in-situ.com or call 800-446-7488.

SOURCE In-Situ Inc.