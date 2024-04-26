In Support of PEPSI® x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Partnership, The Brand Launches $100,000 Fund to Support Yonkers Women

The Fund Supports Non-Profit Organizations Empowering Women in Yonkers, NY in Honor of the Music Icon's "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit"

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a returning co-presenting partner of Mary J. Blige's "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit," Pepsi is launching the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund, with $100,000 available as grants to local organizations whose work elevates and educates underserved women in Yonkers.

Pepsi and Mary J. Blige announce the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund, with $100,000 available as grants to local organizations whose work elevates and educates underserved women in her hometown of Yonkers, NY. Mary J. Blige surprises women at Westchester Community College to announce the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund, a $100,000 fund to support and give back to women in Yonkers, NY.

The fund created in partnership with United Way of Westchester and Putnam, which helps residents become self-sufficient and thrive in a stronger community, is open to Yonkers-based non-profit organizations addressing the needs of women who are underserved, marginalized, or living paycheck-to-paycheck. The funds will be distributed via grants between $5,000 to $20,000 to qualifying organizations supporting programs in education, financial stability, and food security. Applications can be submitted online by June 1, 2024 at www.uwwp.org/pepsi-soaw.

As the Festival and Summit comes to the Big Apple for the first time, Pepsi is honoring the global icon by giving back to women in her hometown of Yonkers, NY and bringing the event's purpose of empowerment, elevation, and education to life for the community.

"Pepsi has been an incredible partner for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit since the start. Now, with their support, being able to come home to Yonkers to give back to and invest in the community I grew up in is all I've ever wanted. We hope to provide resources for local organizations striving to support and uplift women for even greater impact this year," said Mary J. Blige.

Blige announced the fund with a surprise appearance at Westchester Community College on Thursday, April 25, as part of the Pepsi x Strength of a Woman Community Day, made possible by PepsiCo Foundation, Pepsi and YWCA of Yonkers. During the day of service, attendees heard from Dr. Kimberly Crawford and Shona Pinnock on wellness, confidence building, and economic empowerment, followed by a shopping trip to provide the women with business essentials for workplace preparedness.

PepsiCo Foundation also donated $50,000 to YWCA of Westchester and Westchester Community College to support and uplift the local community.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Mary J. Blige by investing in the very community that has shaped her remarkable journey. The launch of the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Fund exemplifies our shared vision with Mary to empower women, by enabling organizations to continue their valuable work," said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Industry Relations and Multicultural Development.

The donations are a part of Pepsi's ongoing support of Blige and her impact on and off the stage. As the festival's inaugural partner since 2022, the brand continues to share in Blige's refreshingly unapologetic vision to elevate, educate and empower the next generation of women. Pepsi will once again bring its powerful platform to the production and event experience across the festival, from May 10 to 12 across various venues in New York City. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soawfestival.com.

