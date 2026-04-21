In the Age of AI, a Correct Answer Is No Longer Evidence of Learning

As AI makes classroom output easier to generate, Illuminate XR says teachers need connected tools that create more space for instruction and better visibility into learning while it is happening.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is already in classrooms. While students and teachers are already using it, Districts are racing to respond. As AI adoption moves faster than training, policy, and implementation discipline, Illuminate XR says the next phase of education, AI must be connected to instruction and designed to empower teachers to see students learning more clearly than ever before.

“If AI can write the answer, the student must be able to explain it. The job now is not to police every tool a student touches. It is to make sure learning is still visible underneath the output.” - Meghan Freeman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Illuminate XR

The company is staking out that position as schools face a growing classroom challenge: outputs are easier than ever to generate, but real learning is harder to verify while it is happening. The real question is no longer whether AI will be used in schools. It is whether schools can preserve genuine learning and teacher judgment in the middle of instruction.

Recent education research reflects that tension. In 2025, RAND found that 54% of students and 53% of ELA, math, and science teachers reported using AI for school-related work. Yet only 35% of district leaders said their districts provided students with AI training, and more than 80% of students said teachers had not explicitly taught them how to use AI for schoolwork. RAND also found that only 45% of principals reported having an AI-use policy in place.

The Classroom Problem Is Changing Faster Than the Rules

Teachers are being asked to make high-stakes decisions about student work in an environment where polished answers can be generated in minutes. Some schools are leaning into AI detectors and enforcement. Others are allowing broader AI use without a clear instructional model. In both cases, teachers are left in the middle, trying to decide what still counts as evidence of understanding.

"A correct answer is no longer enough evidence of learning," said Meghan Freeman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Illuminate XR. "If AI can write the answer, the student must be able to explain it. The job now is not to police every tool a student touches. It is to make sure learning is still visible underneath the output."

Illuminate XR's Position: Support Teachers Inside Learning

lluminate XR says the market has largely focused on AI tools that help teachers work more efficiently around instruction by generating content, summarizing material, and automating workflow. While those tools can be useful, IXR Nexus was built for a different role: helping teachers see what is happening while learning is still in progress.

Rather than sitting outside the course as a separate chatbot, Nexus is designed to work inside the LMS platforms schools already use, including Canvas and Google Classroom. Its role is to support learning where it is already happening.

"Teachers do not need another disconnected AI tool," said Colin M. B. Cooper, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Illuminate XR. "They need better visibility into learning while it is happening. Nexus was built to help teachers see earlier, respond earlier, and support students more thoughtfully inside the learning process itself."

Instead of focusing only on what a student turns in, IXR Nexus surfaces observable academic behaviors while students are working, including signals such as strategy use, reflection, adjustment, productive struggle, and meaningful connection to the task. Illuminate XR says those signals matter more than ever in a classroom environment where outputs alone are no longer reliable proof of understanding.

"Many AI tools support the work around learning," Cooper said. "Nexus supports teachers inside the learning process itself. That is a very different job."

Cleaner Output Is Not the Same as Deeper Learning

Illuminate XR is not arguing that AI should be kept out of schools, nor is it dismissing the value of tools that save teachers time. Its position is that efficiency alone is not enough. Schools also need systems that help teachers preserve depth, judgment, and trust inside the learning process itself.

"Most school chatbots are built to be safe," Freeman said. "But safety is not the same as visibility. A student can turn in polished work and still not be thinking deeply. The real question is whether the student can explain it, apply it, reflect on it, and show genuine understanding."

Guardrails Have To Be Built In

Illuminate XR says responsible AI in education must be defined not only by what a system can do, but also by what it is intentionally designed not to do. IXR Nexus is built to stay instructional, not therapeutic. Its role is to support learning, guide thinking, and surface academic patterns while students are working, not to act as a counselor, therapist, or substitute for any trusted adult support.

When a moment requires care, context, safety judgment, or school-based response, the system is designed to step back and return that moment to a professional. Illuminate XR says that boundary is essential at a time when many schools are still deciding how far AI should be allowed to reach into student experience.

"We are not trying to replace teacher judgment," Freeman said. "We are helping teachers see the learning process more clearly, especially in the moments that are easiest to miss."

The Next Phase of Education AI

For Illuminate XR, the next phase of education is not about adding more AI. It is about using AI with boundaries, transparency, and educator authority so schools can protect trust, depth, and real student thinking.

"As this space moves fast, schools need more than AI adoption," Cooper said. "They need guardrails, trust, and tools that help teachers protect real learning. That is the lane we are building in."

About Illuminate XR

Illuminate XR is building the infrastructure for the Human Intelligence Era™ by equipping schools to strengthen and measure the durable human skills AI cannot replace. Through its IXR Nexus platform, Illuminate XR helps educators make learning behaviors visible in real time, strengthening metacognition, critical thinking, communication, and adaptability while preserving teacher authority and institutional trust. Built with safety-first, governance-ready design, Illuminate XR supports K–12 and higher education institutions in preparing students for the world they are entering.

For more information, visit: http://www.IlluminateXR.com/

SOURCES:

Doss, C. J., Bozick, R., Schwartz, H. L., Chu, L., Rainey, L. R., Woo, A., Reich, J., & Dukes, J. (2025, September 30). AI use in schools is quickly increasing but guidance lags behind: Findings from the RAND Survey Panels. RAND. rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4180-1.html

Diliberti, M. K., Lake, R. J., & Weiner, S. R. (2025, April 8). More districts are training teachers on artificial intelligence: Findings from the American School District Panel. RAND. rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA956-31.html

U.S. Department of Education, Office of Educational Technology. (2024, October). Empowering education leaders: A toolkit for safe, ethical, and equitable AI integration. files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED661924.pdf

UNESCO. (2023). Guidance for generative AI in education and research. UNESCO. unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000386693

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