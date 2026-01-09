IN TWO WEEKS: City-Wide Open House Showcases Student Achievement and K-12 School Options in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City families are invited to discover local K–12 educational options available near them at a city-wide open house taking place on Saturday, Jan. 24. This city-wide event will allow families to tour schools, view school projects, and connect with educators across a variety of learning environments.

At the event, participating schools will welcome families for guided tours, student performances, and hands-on opportunities to learn about their programs. Over the past decade, each state, including Missouri, has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Show Me KC Schools in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24, at various school locations and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"School Saturday meets families where they are. We ask schools to open their doors on a non- work day so that families can see what it feels like inside of a school building without taking a day off of work. We are happy to partner with schools willing to serve parents' needs," said Leslie Kohlmeyer of Show Me KC Schools.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/kansas-city-school-saturday.

