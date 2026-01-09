IN TWO WEEKS: Thousands Expected at Las Vegas School Choice Fair Featuring Variety of Education Options

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across Las Vegas can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Las Vegas School fair starts at 10:00 am at IPEC Las Vegas, and numerous public, charter, private, home, and microschools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by The Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the AFC Growth Fund in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at IPEC Las Vegas (6590 Bermuda Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119).

"The main goal of the Las Vegas School Choice Fair is to bring families together to learn about school options and feel confident about their next steps. Every family deserves the information they need to make the best decision for their child's education," said Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow for Policy and Advocacy at the AFC Growth Fund "This fair connects parents with schools and community organizations. Importantly, it empowers parents to explore options, ask questions, and find the right environment for their children to thrive."

Senator Carrie Buck will deliver remarks highlighting the importance of expanding educational options for Nevada's students.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, legos and complimentary snacks. Attendees can interact with a variety of educators from different schools. Resources will be available in both English and Spanish.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/las-vegas-school-fair

