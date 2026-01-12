IN TWO WEEKS: Detroit Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students from across Detroit will gather at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26 with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which showcases the different K–12 school choice options in the Great Lakes State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Great Lakes State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments. State legislators will speak and present a School Choice Week resolution as part of the celebration.

Organized by Parent Advocates for Choice in Education in Michigan (PACE) in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, Jan. 26 at the The Majestic Theatre (4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201) and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"The most exciting thing about our student showcase is the unity; it brings together every type of school and every kind of learner to celebrate success," said Amy Dunlap, Director of Family Engagement at Michigan International Prep School. "It shows what's possible when families find their right fit and when we all come together to lift up Michigan's students. This is how we're building the future of education, one full of freedom, opportunity, and bright dreams ahead."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/detroit-school-choice-showcase

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

