IN TWO WEEKS: Hawaii School Fair to Bring Families and Schools Together

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honolulu parents who want to find new schools for their kids can attend a free event on Sun, Jan. 25 and learn more about all the different schools in the region. The Hawaii School Expo starts at 11:00 am at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum and more than 35 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by HawaiiKidsCAN in collaboration with local partners and the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum (1525 Bernice Street, Honolulu, HI 96817). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks. A limited number of free tickets to the entire museum will be offered to families who register in advance.

"Hawaii has a wealth of educational offerings to meet our diverse population. There is no better place to celebrate learning than The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, and we are proud to offer free admission to families participating in our expo," said David Sun-Miyashiro, Executive Director of HawaiiKidsCAN.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit hawaiikidscan.org/hawaii-k-12-parent-and-school-expo/

