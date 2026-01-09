IN TWO WEEKS: Students to Shine in Celebration of School Choice in Utah

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students and their families from across Utah will gather at the Juan Diego Catholic High School in two weeks to celebrate the impact of the Utah Fits All Scholarship. The event, which will shine a spotlight on how the Utah Fits All Scholarship is helping families find the best educational fit, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how the Utah Fits All Scholarship has changed their lives. Over the past decade, the Beehive State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments. Now serving over 14,600 children, the Utah Fits All Scholarship has emerged as a defining feature of Utah's education landscape, empowering thousands of families to access customized learning pathways that were previously out of reach.

Organized by Utah Education Fits All in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday Jan. 24 at Juan Diego Catholic High School (300 E 11800 S, Draper, UT 84020) and is open to families, policy makers, education providers, and community members.

The event will feature notable student performances from Utah's homeschool and private school communities, remarks from scholarship recipients and Utah Fits All sponsor, Candice Pierucci, and a keynote from Utah Attorney General, Derek Brown.

"This special event celebrates the thousands of Utah families whose lives have been transformed through education choice — and honors the leaders and advocates who make it possible," said Robyn Bagley, Executive Director of Utah Education Fits All. "Together, as a united community, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program remains a lasting and empowering part of our state's education landscape — giving every child the freedom to learn, grow, and thrive."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 27,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

