IN TWO WEEKS: School Choice Discovery Day to Bring Learning and Fun to The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across San Antonio can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. San Antonio School Discovery Day starts at 9:00 AM at The DoSeum, and more than 40 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by School Discovery Networks in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

It will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at The DoSeum (2800 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209).

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"The main goal of San Antonio School Discovery Day at The DoSeum is to bring families together to learn about school options in their area and feel confident about their next steps," said Inga Cotton, Founder of School Discovery Network. "Families will be able to meet with over 40 schools and organizations to ask questions, learn about academics and school culture, and fill out applications for enrollment. Our team members will be on site to answer questions about how to do a school search involving different school models, including charter schools, homeschooling, microschools, magnet schools, and private schools."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/san-antonio-school-fair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week