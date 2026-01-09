IN TWO WEEKS: Atlanta Education Expo to Bring Families and Schools Together at Loudermilk Center

Loudermilk Center to welcome 800 attendees for a celebration of education and opportunity

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta parents who want to find new schools for their kids can attend a free event and learn more about all the different schools in the region. The Atlanta School Expo starts at 11:00 am at the Loudermilk Conference Center, and more than 50 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families.

The event, organized by GeorgiaCAN in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Loudermilk Conference Center (40 Courtland St. NE Atlanta, GA 30303). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"We want this event to be a one-stop shop for families. Time and again, we hear from parents that they want more school options, but feel there isn't enough space for them," Steven Quinn, State Outreach Director, GeorgiaCAN. "For GeorgiaCAN and its partners, creating this event is the first step toward ensuring that every student has access to a learning environment that truly works for them."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/atlanta-school-choice-expo-2026

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

